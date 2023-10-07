NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 5: Is Texans' Nico Collins a true breakout stud?

The Cowboys' star receiver has been off to a much slower start than the aforementioned Dallas D/ST. The good news for Cowboys fans: Lower fantasy outputs primarily come from reduced usage in the team's frequent blowout wins. The Cowboys are one of two teams above a point margin of 70-plus, having outscored their opponents by 83 points through four weeks. CeeDee Lamb has dominated the Cowboys' receiving production with a third of the yards, but two-thirds of those yards have come in the first half. As Dallas draws theoretically tougher opponents over the next four games (at 49ers, at Chargers, vs. Rams, at Eagles), we should see Lamb’s second-half average of five fantasy points vastly improve. He should also benefit from some positive regression for Dak Prescott, who is averaging 60 fewer pass yards per game than the benchmark from his previous four seasons. Don’t panic on Lamb -- if you take his first-half stats and double them, he’d be his usual top-10 self. That should be closer to the expectation moving forward.