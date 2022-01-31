NFL Championship Sunday winners and losers: Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford meet the moment

He's a Mount Rushmore defender, an all-time game wrecker. That's not hyperbole. In fact, given all of the accolades Donald has piled up in his first eight NFL season -- eight Pro Bowl bids, seven first-team All-Pro nods, a Defensive Rookie of the Year award, three Defensive Player of the Year honors -- you could make a legit argument he's the defensive G.O.A.T. But I can understand ranking Lawrence Taylor and/or Reggie White ahead of the Rams defensive tackle, especially since LT has two rings and White has one.

But now Donald gets another crack at winning his first Super Bowl. This is a legacy play, and AD's clearly a man on a mission. Just look at the incredible pep talk he gave to his teammates when L.A. was trailing by double digits on Sunday. As captured brilliantly by FOX and Erin Andrews during the broadcast -- and in the postgame by my colleague Jim Trotter -- Donald empowered his teammates to reclaim the game.

"We were down and out," safety ﻿Eric Weddle﻿ said. "AD rallied us. He asked us to give more. He said to let us be the reason we win this game. We knew what it meant to him."

He tormented ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ in crunch time. Because that's what he does. He was a monster and a leader. Because that's who he is.