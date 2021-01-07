Next Gen Stats-based 2020 NFL All-Pro Team: Offense

Rodgers led almost every significant passing category in 2020, posting a sparkling 48:5 TD-to-INT ratio and the league's best passer rating at 121.5 -- just one point off his career-best 122.5, set in his MVP season of 2011. He also finished the regular season with a completion percentage over expectation of +4.4. Only Deshaun Watson (+4.8%) and Josh Allen (+4.6%) were better than Rodgers in the category, and it was the only key Next Gen Stats figure in which he trailed. Rodgers led all quarterbacks in total expected points added at 170.8 and in EPA per dropback at 0.31, singlehandedly helping his team's winning efforts more than any other passer in the entire NFL.





Rodgers also posted the league's best TD-to-INT ratio on deep passes at 12:0, and he threw the most touchdown passes on play-action passes (20) in the history of the Next Gen Stats era. That total exceeded by three the number that Rodgers had thrown in his previous four seasons combined, illustrating just how special 2020 was for the quarterback.





We don't need to dive any deeper. The Packers earned the top seed in the NFC, and Rodgers is likely to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award by the time we reach Tampa for Super Bowl LV. This was an easy call.