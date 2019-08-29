Around the NFL

Browns acquire OL Wyatt Teller from Bills for picks

Published: Aug 29, 2019 at 09:24 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Cleveland continues to address its offensive line woes ahead of the regular season.

The Browns acquired offensive lineman Wyatt Teller and a 2021 seventh-round pick from the Buffalo Bills on Thursday in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick, Buffalo announced.

"It gives us some depth at that position," Browns GM John Dorsey said on the local telecast via the Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich. "I think he's got developmental upside. I liked him in college and I think he can help grow the offensive line."

Teller, a 2018 fifth-round pick out of Virginia Tech, started seven games, playing in eight, for Buffalo last season. The guard has three years left on his rookie contract. Teller lost his starting status in Buffalo this summer, after the Bills swung offseason deals for Quinton Spain, Mitch Morse and Jon Feliciano.

The offensive lineman could have an immediate impact on a Browns front five that does not appear set with just over a week to go before the season opener. Cleveland is currently starting Greg Robinson, Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Eric Kush and Chris Hubbard along the line. Teller figures to compete with Kush and ﻿Austin Corbett﻿ for the right guard spot.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 29

The Ravens activated receivers ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ and ﻿Miles Boykin﻿ from injured reserve Wednesday. Read here for other updates from around the league.
news

Titans WRs Julio Jones (leg), A.J. Brown (hamstring) could miss Jets game

The Titans' always-heavy reliance on Derrick Henry might be even heavier on Sunday, as the availability of the team's top two wide receivers is in question. Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are both nursing injuries that could sideline them in Week 4.
news

Bears sign purchase agreement for Arlington Park property

The Chicago Bears and Churchill Downs Inc. have signed a purchase agreement for Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights, Ill. The move signals the franchise's interest in the possibility of leaving its longtime home at Soldier Field.
news

Joe Judge wants first-round WR Kadarius Toney more involved in Giants offense

Ready or not, ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿'s time has arrived in New York. Injuries to ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ and ﻿Darius Slayton﻿ will force the Giants to turn to the first-round pick for more production.
news

Richard Sherman signs one-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Richard Sherman is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Richard Sherman. The veteran cornerback announced on The Richard Sherman Podcast on Wednesday morning that he's joining the Buccaneers.
news

Record-setting Ravens kicker Justin Tucker leads Players of the Week

Baltimore K Justin Tucker, Bills QB Josh Allen and Rams QB Matthew Stafford were among NFL Players of the Week for Week 3.
news

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels 'not surprised' with Tom Brady's accomplishments in Tampa Bay

Sunday isn't just a Tom Brady-Bill Belichick reunion. It's also the first time in years that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will face his former QB.
news

Chase Young: 'Something has to change' after poor start from Washington's defense

After finishing as a top-5 defense in 2020, Washington expected to improve into one of the best defenses in the NFL. Instead, they're wallowing at the bottom, and star pass rusher Chase Young is motivated to turn things around. 
news

Drew Brees 'all for' Tom Brady breaking his 'special record' for career passing yards

No stranger to Tom Brady taking his spot in the record books, the retired Drew Brees has "no doubt" Brady will take down his passing standard quickly on Sunday night. 
news

Lions release LB Jamie Collins after no trade materializes

After exploring a trade and waiting through the weekend to see if any interest came to be, the Lions have moved on from veteran linebacker Jamie Collins.
news

Mike Tomlin on 1-2 Steelers: 'We're not going to push the panic button'

The Pittsburgh Steelers sit in a surprising last place in the AFC North following a lopsided loss to the Bengals. Head coach Mike Tomlin says now is not the time "to push the panic button."
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 28

Eagles guard ﻿Isaac Seumalo﻿ needs season-ending surgery on a Lisfranc injury, Mike Garafolo reports. The sixth-year veteran went down in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' blowout loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. It marks the latest injury for a decimated Philly offensive line.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW