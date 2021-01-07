Next Gen Stats-based 2020 NFL All-Pro Team: Defense

Speaking of CPOE, allow us to introduce you to Alexander, the league's fourth-best corner in that department (min. 300 coverage snaps) at -7 percent. His EPA allowed as the closest defender was second best to Howard's at -28.5, and his 4.5 yards per attempt as the closest defender was also second best among corners. And when it came to attempting to fit a pass into the hands of a receiver covered by Alexander, the space to do so was rather narrow, with Alexander forcing a tight-window target on 42.3 percent of his targets, the best rate in the NFL among corners. Green Bay spent a first-rounder on Alexander in 2018 as it attempted to remake its secondary, and he's proven to be well worth that investment.