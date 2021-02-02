How each AFC team can take the Chiefs' place at Super Bowl LVI

The Texans must: not trade Deshaun Watson. Stop. Don't do it. Stop it!





Watson wants a trade, and it looks bleak for Texans fans. But he's on the roster, and the organization still has a chance to avert a car crash that could take decades to recover from, so why not at least try to hit the brakes? That's what the Texans attempted by retaining offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, whom Watson works well with, on new head coach David Culley's staff. No amount of draft picks would make up for dealing away a top-five quarterback entering his prime. It would be an admission of defeat by the organization, a sign it values the front office members over a transcendent, incredibly respected talent. It's hard to shake off a rabid fan base's interest, but cutting ties with DeAndre Hopkins, Watson and possibly J.J. Watt in the span of a year might just do it.