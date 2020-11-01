Odell Beckham might have played final game with Cleveland Browns

Based on the wide receiver's contract, the Browns cannot cut Beckham if they did want to move on, according to Rapoport. Beckham is set to earn $15.75 million in total compensation next year. Of that, $12.791 million is guaranteed for injury and converts to a full guarantee if he's on the roster the third day of the league year. Beckham isn't expected to be healthy by then, which leaves the option to trade the three-time Pro Bowler.

If the Browns did want to trade Beckham, it would probably be around the spring or the summer of 2021, Rapoport says.

Beckham's two-year stay in Cleveland has seen its ups and downs. Rapoport points out that Beckham never really embraced Cleveland and that a good rapport with quarterback Baker Mayfield never materialized. As we saw last week once Beckham exited the game in the first quarter, Rapoport says, Mayfield and the Browns offense may be playing better in his absence.

Ahead of the 2019 season, the Browns acquired Beckham via trade with the New York Giants in exchange for a first-round pick (No. 17 overall), a third-round pick (No. 95) and safety Jabrill Peppers﻿. Beckham's first year in Cleveland was a disappointment as the receiver posted career-low numbers for a season where he appeared in all 16 games. The Browns also finished 6-10 and fired first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens as a result.

Through seven games this year, Beckham seemed to turn things around as the Browns started 5-2 under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski. Beckham caught 23 balls for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season while also posting 72 yards rushing off just three carries, one of which was for another score.