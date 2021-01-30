J.J. Watt seeks clarity on future with Texans heading into final year of contract

The Texans are at a crossroads with not only the face of their franchise -- but with their former one.

While Houston has been adamant about keeping quarterback Deshaun Watson﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the club is undecided about defensive end J.J. Watt.

"The Houston Texans know that J.J. Watt deserves clarity on his future," Rapoport said Saturday on Good Morning Football: Weekend. "This is something he wants, this is something the organization wants. And from what I understand, this is coming. The team knows it has a decision to make on J.J. Watt and it sounds like Watt is wondering what this decision is. Is he going to be in Houston next year? A very open question."

Unlike with Watson, the Watt question is one that Houston has the leverage to answer for itself. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year turns 32 in March and will be entering the final year of his contract -- he's set to make $17.5 million. He's also coming off another modest season. If Watt has played his last down with the Texans, Garafolo intimated a split would be welcomed.

"It doesn't seem like the Texans, who have a new regime in, would reset the table and give him a long-term extension," Garafolo said. "If that's the case and you're entering that last year, then perhaps it might be best to just let him go and and get a fresh start elsewhere. He's been through so much. He certainly wants to play for a winner. He's been to the playoffs in his career, but he wants to go deep into the playoffs, deeper than he's ever been."