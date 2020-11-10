Around the NFL

Browns WR Odell Beckham undergoes successful ACL surgery

Published: Nov 10, 2020 at 05:39 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Though Cleveland Browns star receiver Odell Beckham﻿'s 2020 season is over, his road to recovery has begun.

Beckham underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL on Tuesday in Florida, the Browns announced in a statement.

"Odell Beckham, Jr. underwent successful surgery to the [sic] repair his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee," the team statement read. "The surgery was performed early today by Dr. James Andrews at the Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Pensacola, Florida. Beckham is expected to be ready for the 2021 season."

Beckham's second season in Cleveland ended against the Bengals in Week 7 and concluded with him tallying 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns (he added a rushing score).

Per the statement, Beckham should be ready to go for the 2021 campaign, so as the former Giants receiver begins his recovery process, the conversations will continue as to whether OBJ will return with the Browns or elsewhere.

