Browns WR Odell Beckham undergoes successful ACL surgery

Though Cleveland Browns star receiver Odell Beckham﻿'s 2020 season is over, his road to recovery has begun.

Beckham underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL on Tuesday in Florida, the Browns announced in a statement.

"Odell Beckham, Jr. underwent successful surgery to the [sic] repair his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee," the team statement read. "The surgery was performed early today by Dr. James Andrews at the Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Pensacola, Florida. Beckham is expected to be ready for the 2021 season."

Beckham's second season in Cleveland ended against the Bengals in Week 7 and concluded with him tallying 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns (he added a rushing score).