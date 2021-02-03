How each NFC team can take the Bucs' place at Super Bowl LVI

The Cardinals must: help Kyler Murray out with diversity in scheme and receiver depth.





Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury needs more counter moves. Defenses found the dink-and-dunk passing attack led by Murray too predictable by year's end, with DeAndre Hopkins topping 1,400 receiving yards, Christian Kirk at 621 yards and no one else over 500. Murray's improvement was incremental in Year 2, but that isn't cause for panic. His running gives the offense a huge advantage and his arm remains outrageous. He needs more open receivers at the intermediate levels and more inventive play-calling. With Kirk entering the last season of his rookie deal and poor depth behind him, the Cardinals could also use another pass catcher. In Kingsbury's spread-'em-out offense, one great one and one good one is not nearly enough.