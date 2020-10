Debrief: Biggest trends, best performances through Week 4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet to play a complete game, especially on offense. Their second-half explosion against the Chargers was encouraging because it looked so much like a Bruce Arians offense at its best. Tom Brady's deep passes have been strong all season, and he punished the Chargers' secondary with repeated deep strikes to a vast array of targets, including Rob Gronkowski, who logged a 29-yard catch on the fourth-quarter drive that gave the Bucs' their final margin of victory. Mike Evans showed great toughness playing through injury, and the offensive line had its best game.





There's every reason to believe this offense will look better in December than it has in the first quarter, despite the season-ending injury to tight end O.J. Howard. (The 31-year-old Gronk's role will have to increase, however, which is a concern.) Backed by one of the only difference-making defenses in the league, Brady is helping the Bucs win before they even hit their stride.