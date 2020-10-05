Debrief: Biggest trends, best performances through Week 4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet to play a complete game, especially on offense. Their second-half explosion against the Chargers was encouraging because it looked so much like a Bruce Arians offense at its best. Tom Brady's deep passes have been strong all season, and he punished the Chargers' secondary with repeated deep strikes to a vast array of targets, including Rob Gronkowski, who logged a 29-yard catch on the fourth-quarter drive that gave the Bucs' their final margin of victory. Mike Evans showed great toughness playing through injury, and the offensive line had its best game.





﻿There's every reason to believe this offense will look better in December than it has in the first quarter, despite the season-ending injury to tight end O.J. Howard. (The 31-year-old Gronk's role will have to increase, however, which is a concern.) Backed by one of the only difference-making defenses in the league, Brady is helping the Bucs win before they even hit their stride.