Titans have zero positive COVID-19 tests for first time in week

Finally, some good NFL news out of Tennessee.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the Tennessee Titans had zero positive COVID-19 results from Sunday's round of testing, per a source informed of the situation.

The news is a big step toward the Titans opening their facility and getting back to playing football.

Tennessee needs two consecutive days of no positive tests to reopen its building, so Tuesday is a big hurdle for Mike Vrabel's team.

Monday's news marks the first time since multiple positive tests popped up last Tuesday from both players and team personnel that the Titans haven't had at least one positive in a day. The team had 18 total positive tests over six days.

The outbreak in Tennessee led to postponing the Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4 match and reshuffling the schedule later in the year.

NFL and NFLPA officials descended upon Nashville to review the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak, which put the team in a position to potentially face discipline for how it followed the jointly negotiated protocols, Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.