Championship Sunday: 16 things to watch in NFC, AFC title games

Sunday, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS) | Arrowhead Stadium





﻿1) Patrick Mahomes' health following a third-quarter concussion suffered Sunday could determine the AFC champion, which would be disappointing. Don't listen to any armchair doctors on Twitter throughout the week. Chiefs coach Andy Reid's initially sunny, if vague, comments on Mahomes following the game were encouraging, though on Monday, Reid said Mahomes remains in the concussion protocol.





2) Could the Chiefs win an entire game with Chad Henne at quarterback? Based on Henne's solid overall play in limited work in Kansas City, along with Reid's genius and the Chiefs' mental toughness, I would give them a chance. But not much of one! Let's hope it doesn't come to that.





3) The Chiefs' injury report is one to watch outside of Mahomes. Wideout Sammy Watkins, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and linebacker Willie Gay are all key players who missed Sunday's Divisional Round win over the Browns. It's probably safe to assume tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who hasn't played since Week 6, isn't coming back for this game, either, but the trio above should have a chance. The Chiefs could use as much offensive depth as they can muster next week after Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce carried them with over 100 yards each against Cleveland.





4) Kansas City's running game was decisive in the Chiefs' steamrolling of the Bills back in October. Will Andy Reid trust it again?





After that Week 6 win, in which Kansas City racked up 245 yards on the ground, the running game went into hiding for the second half of the season, with huge troubles in short-yardage situations. On Sunday, however, sudden Chiefs starter Darrel Williams was vital to the victory effort. Reid still chose not to run the ball in obvious run situations late in the game despite Mahomes' absence, but Williams was highly effective, logging 78 yards on 13 carries. Mahomes was also limping because of a toe injury on Sunday, so any threat on the ground would be vital against a light, fast Bills defense that will likely be geared up to stop the pass.





5) The Bills survived a playoff game against the Colts where their defense gave up 472 yards, then one against the Ravens where their boffo offense managed only 220 yards and 10 points. The Bills will likely need both sides of the ball to play well to beat the Chiefs, but I consider the ability to win games in different ways to be the mark of a strong team. That's been the story of the Chiefs winning close games all season, and it was the story of the Patriots' two-decade reign in the AFC. (The Chiefs remember well losing 37-31 to Brady in Arrowhead in the 2018 playoffs before watching the Patriots scrape out a 13-3 win in Super Bowl LIII.)





Consider it a good sign that the Bills are in the AFC title match without having played a complete playoff game yet.





6) The Chiefs' defense stepped up on Sunday, with their stars Tyrann Mathieu and Chris Jones leading the way. But I can't envision them slowing down Josh Allen for four quarters like the Ravens did, or even like the Chiefs themselves did back in Week 6. The Ravens provided one blueprint to follow, refraining from blitzing, dropping back into coverage and making Allen be patient. But the Bills adjusted in the second half, and the Chiefs don't have the same personnel in the secondary to make the strategy as effective as it was for Baltimore.





7) This Bills' offense, which was dominant down the stretch, still needs all its key pieces to play well on Sunday. The offensive line is on a roll. I'm not worried about Allen or Stefon Diggs, the AFC's answer to Rodgers and Adams. But Cole Beasley, who has been dealing with a knee injury, hasn't looked 100 percent; he and Gabriel Davis had zero catches on six combined targets against the Ravens. The backfield is also thinner without backup running back Zack Moss, who was lost for the rest of the postseason in the Wild Card Round. It's going to take the full Bills arsenal firing to keep up in a shootout, assuming Mahomes plays.





8) The coaching matchup in this game is outstanding. Bills coach Sean McDermott, like so many others, once worked under Reid in Philadelphia. After Reid's show of bravado on Sunday, I want to see what he has in store for an encore. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll also changes his plan dramatically each week, like when the Bills only ran the ball three times in the first half against Baltimore. That's a game plan Big Red would be proud of, and it hints at a pass-wacky matchup between the two best young quarterbacks in football this season. At least, we hope both quarterbacks are available. A great weekend of games was marred by the injuries to Lamar Jackson and Mahomes, and I've seen enough from backup quarterbacks in these playoffs, with all due respect to Henne's understudy turn as 2001 Drew Bledsoe.