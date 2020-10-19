Debrief: Teams that lifted or sank their seasons in Week 6

Tom Brady chose well.

The Buccaneers are so talented in so many areas that Brady only needed to throw for 166 yards for Tampa to beat the previously undefeated Packers, 38-10. If it wasn't already clear the Bucs were top-tier title contenders heading into Week 6, it should be now.

In a league drowning in points, possessing one of the few difference-making defenses is the ultimate weapon. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is orchestrating his dream unit, with the best linebacker duo in football (﻿Devin White and Lavonte David﻿) setting the tone for a physical, ball-hawking secondary that will trade off giving up a few big plays to make just as many, like the game-changing picks of Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Losing standout nose tackle Vita Vea to a broken leg in Week 5 hurt, but as Sunday showed, it may only hurt so much. The Packers averaged 3.3 yards-per-play against Tampa, less than half of what they'd averaged in Weeks 1-5 (6.8), leading to 107 net passing yards on 39 dropbacks! (And I don't use exclamation points lightly.) Vea's absence won't completely erode a run defense that makes the opposition one-dimensional, that makes Bowles' creative blitzes possible, that allows defensive backs like Jamel Dean﻿, Carlton Davis and Antoine Winfield Jr. to take more chances.

The fact that Brady and the Bucs' passing game still has room to improve only makes this Tampa team look scarier. If the Bucs can play perhaps the best game any team has played all season even before truly getting receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in gear, then the ceiling is a home appearance in Super Bowl LV. The offensive line is performing like a top-five group, and running back Ronald Jones is Making The Leap in Year 3. When Rob Gronkowski starts making plays downfield and showing terrific body control in the red zone, like he did Sunday, something special is brewing.