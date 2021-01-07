Buccaneers-Washington Football Team: NFC Super Wild Card Weekend preview

Under Pressure

﻿Tom Brady﻿, quarterback, Buccaneers: A model of amazing for all these years, including this one, Brady has thus far done what his signing promised. He's made the Bucs a playoff team and a viable Super Bowl contender in a wide-open NFC -- lest we forget that this fifth-seeded Brady bunch walloped the top-seeded Packers earlier this season. For all that must be appreciated when it comes to what the 43-year-old signal-caller has done, he moves forward into the playoffs with plenty of pressure upon his shoulders. This is the winning time and this is what Brady is all about, this is why he's been called the greatest more than anyone. Ridiculously mercurial for much of the season, the Bucs are rolling right now with Brady playing his best ball all season – and likely better than all of his last season with the Patriots. Brady, who's making his 18th trip to the playoffs, tossed a franchise-record 40 touchdown passes – the second-most in his illustrious career. His 4,633 yards passing were his highest total since 2015. What lies ahead for Brady and many of the Bucs' notable names after Tampa Bay's last season is a great unknown, and it's up to Brady more than anyone to delay answering that unknown for as long as possible.