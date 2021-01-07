Colts-Bills: AFC Super Wild Card Weekend preview

Under Pressure

﻿ Philip Rivers ﻿, quarterback, Colts: After 17 years, Rivers knows this could be his final chance to play in a Super Bowl. The 39-year-old has the most games played (244), passing yards (63,440) and passing TDs (421) among QBs never to win a Super Bowl. Rivers has been open about the potential that the Colts could move on or he could retire following Indy's postseason run. To put off those decisions, the Colts need the best version of Rivers. The signal-caller generated his eighth-straight season of 4,000-plus pass yards (4,169). In the past eight games, the veteran cut down on the wayward interceptions (four after seven in the first eight games) while the Colts leaned on the ground game. To pull off the upset, Rivers needs to hit on big plays against a defense that is susceptible deep -- allowing the 18th-most big plays this season. Most importantly, when Indy moves the ball, Rivers must punch it into the end zone and stop settling for field goals. The Bills rank 28th in the NFL in red-zone defense, so the opportunities should be there. Indy can't afford to kick field goals against this Buffalo offense.

﻿Josh Allen﻿, quarterback, Bills: Pressure is in the eye of the beholder. Via his own words, Allen wants to atone for his mishaps in last year's playoff collapse. Since that game, the Bills quarterback has been a marvel to watch. Allen's growth has seemingly been unprecedented. Under Brian Daboll's tutelage, Allen increased his completion percentage by more than 10 points (69.2%) while throwing for 4,544 yards with 37 TDs to just 10 INTs. Allen has become a more efficient QB by taking what the defense gives him and allowing his dynamite receiver corps to make plays. That tactic sits juxtaposed to last year's playoff loss when he was heaving prayers downfield to a fullback. Allen has become a more cerebral QB, who knows what the defense wants to do, gets through his progression fast, and has rarely been in a bad play this year. Combine that above-the-shoulder acumen with his cannon-rocket arm and bulldozing mentality, and you have a complete 2020 QB. Against a Colts defense that ended the season ranked second in the NFL against the run and 20th against the pass, expect Allen to sling it often Saturday. Allen went 4-0 against defenses which finished in the top 10 in total D in 2020 (LAR, LAC, SF, PIT). The Colts finished eighth. Indy, however, struggled down the stretch, allowing 311.4 passing yards per game since Week 13 (31st in NFL). Saturday has the makings of a big day for Allen, who threw 15 TD passes to just two INTs since Week 13. All the stars have aligned for Allen this season. Continuing his Pro Bowl play into the postseason is a must if the Bills are going to get their first playoff win in 25 years.