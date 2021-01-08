Rams-Seahawks: NFC Super Wild Card Weekend preview

Final thought

Expect this game to be close. Both their 2020 bouts were choppy and decided late, with the defenses deserving the bulk of the credit. That's how most of their battles play out. Only the two 2018 meetings saw each team crack 30 points in the same game. It would be a surprise if either squad approached that figure this weekend. After airing it out for the first half of the season, the Seahawks reverted to a balanced offense in the aftermath of an uncharacteristic amount of turnovers from their QB and their mid-November defeat to the Rams. They've been winning more since, but they've been scoring considerably less. The Rams aren't as predictable, namely because of the quarterback situation. Even if Goff plays, he'll be fighting through pain, and the cold weather will be less than ideal for his tender thumb. Add to that how much he was struggling before the injury. Wolford showed he's mobile in his NFL debut last week, but he'll need to be more than that against a Seahawks defense allowing just 16 points over its last eight games if he plays. If Wilson takes care of the football, it's hard to see how Seattle doesn't advance.