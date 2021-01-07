Rams QB Jared Goff (thumb) questionable vs. Seahawks

A week of limited practices has produced a promising designation for Jared Goff﻿.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback was officially listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Goff underwent surgery on his broken and dislocated right thumb on Dec. 28.

The Rams also listed linebacker Micah Kiser (knee) as questionable.

Should Goff receive the all-clear, it would be the first time he's played since injuring his thumb in the third quarter of L.A.'s Week 16 loss against these same Seahawks. Goff threw the ball 43 times that day, completing 24 of those attempts for 234 yards. He also tossed an interception and was held without a touchdown against the Seattle for the second time this season.

Goff missed L.A.'s playoff-clinching Week 17 victory over the Cardinals, and finished the 2020 campaign with 3,952 yards, 20 TD and 13 INT.

If he's unable to play, backup John Wolford would again get the start just as he did in the season finale. After tossing a bad interception to begin the game, the 25-year-old settled in and looked solid in his NFL debut. He finished with 231 passing yards (22-38) and six carries for 56 rushing yards.