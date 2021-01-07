Around the NFL

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

Published: Jan 07, 2021 at 01:34 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Titans got their kicker back.

Stephen Gostkowski was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. After missing the regular-season finale, the veteran is now on track to play Sunday against the Ravens.

Of course, he's no stranger to the postseason. The three-time Super Bowl winner has also rebounded from an inauspicious start in Tennessee. Gostkowski has connected on eight of his last nine field goals, this after missing seven of his first 17.

The Titans also placed offensive lineman Aaron Brewer on the COVID list. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee/hand) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson did not practice Thursday.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking Thursday ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend:

  • The Los Angeles Rams activated left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) from injured reserve. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Whitworth will play Saturday versus the Seahawks. He's been sidelined since Week 10 after injuring his MCL and PCL. Quarterback Jared Goff (thumb) is listed as questionable.
  • Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed. The team placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list and activated safety Andrew Sendejo from the COVID list.
  • Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) didn't practice Thursday. Pittsburgh activated tight end Eric Ebron and linebacker Cassius Marsh from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Former Colts safety Antoine Bethea announced via Twitter he is retiring after 14 seasons. He last appeared with the Giants in 2019 but spent the first years of his career in Indianapolis, where he won a Super Bowl and made two Pro Bowls. Bethea made a third with the 49ers and also played for the Cardinals.
  • Washington quarterback Alex Smith (calf) was was limited in practice Thursday and is listed as questionable for Saturday versus the Buccaneers. Running back Antonio Gibson (toe) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) are also questionable.
  • Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, while defensive back Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) remained limited.
  • Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (shoulder), linebacker Yannick Ngakoue (thigh) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) were limited in practice.
  • Bills wide receivers Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee) are listed as questionable for Saturday versus the Colts. The pair returned to practice Thursday, with Beasley participating for the first time since sitting out Week 17.
  • Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner (ankle) is questionable for Saturday versus the Bills. He practiced Thursday after being listed DNP in Wednesday's walk-through. Safety Khari Willis﻿, who's been in the concussion protocol, practiced without a non-contact jersey and has been cleared to play. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and offensive tackle Will Holden have been ruled out.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said wide receiver Mike Evans will be a game-time decision for Saturday versus Washington. He is listed as questionable. Cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) is also questionable.
  • Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) are questionable for Saturday versus the Rams.
  • Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper had an ankle scope, per Rapoport. The injury will require minimal rehab, Rapoport added.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former University of Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson to a futures deal -- and they're moving him to tight end, Pelissero reported. Jackson most recently played QB for the DC Defenders of the XFL.

