Washington QB Alex Smith officially questionable for Saturday vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alex Smith is officially questionable to play in Washington's playoff bout versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night.

The questionable designation comes after Smith reportedly stretched with teammates before today's practice but didn't appear to do much else while dealing with a calf injury.

Coach Ron Rivera told reporters Smith is "a little bit sore," per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ took the majority of first-team reps in practice, the coach said.

Rivera also added that he wished he'd Smith another day before their Saturday playoff game.

"We'll see how he is tomorrow morning and go from there," he said.

Smith was a limited practice in on Wednesday. Soreness following such participation usually isn't a good sign for a player's availability, particularly on a short week. Still, no one will question Smith's ability to play through pain if given a chance.

The shoo-in Come Back Player of the Year has gone 5-1 as the Washington starter and helped propel the Football Team into the postseason by limiting turnovers and commanding a chain-moving offense.

Rivera suggested earlier this week he could consider rotating both Smith and Heinicke in Saturday's postseason game.