Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (knee) spotted at practice

Mike Evans was at the early portion of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice Thursday.

Greg Auman of The Athletic reported that Evan was working at practice, testing out his injured knee. Auman added that the wideout looked comfortable as he moved around during the media window.

It's a promising development for Evans' availably for Saturday night's playoff tilt versus Washington.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said that Evans has a chance to play Saturday.

"He'll be a game-time decision," he said.

Evans took part in Tuesday's walkthrough but would not have practiced if the Bucs had a full-fledged session. He was a DNP on Wednesday.

It's unclear at this stage how much Evans will participate in Thursday's practice or to what extent the knee injury is still hindering the star receiver.

Evans suffered the injury in Sunday's season-finale win over the Atlanta Falcons. Luckily, the 27-year-old avoided significant damage.