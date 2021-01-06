Around the NFL

Rams activate WR Cooper Kupp from reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Jan 06, 2021 at 04:21 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Los Angeles Rams are trending toward welcoming back an important piece.

Ahead of its wild-card matchup against the Seahawks, the team announced Wednesday that receiver Cooper Kupp has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kupp missed Week 17's win-and-get-in matchup versus the Cardinals after being placed on the list on Dec. 29 following a positive test result.

Now that the Rams are officially in, Kupp's return on Saturday would be huge, regardless of whether Jared Goff (thumb) or John Wolford is under center.

With Kupp and Goff absent in the season finale, Wolford and the Rams squeaked past Arizona, 18-7, in a game that could've gone differently had Kyler Murray not suffered an early ankle injury.

Kupp finished the 2020 campaign with 92 receptions (124 targets) for 974 yards and three touchdowns.

Having Kupp back in the fold alongside Robert Woods obviously strengthens L.A.'s attack. Against a healthy Russell Wilson and the high-powered Seahawks in a win-or-go-home situation, his presence would be a huge boost.

