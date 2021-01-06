Rams activate WR Cooper Kupp from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams are trending toward welcoming back an important piece.

Ahead of its wild-card matchup against the Seahawks, the team announced Wednesday that receiver Cooper Kupp has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kupp missed Week 17's win-and-get-in matchup versus the Cardinals after being placed on the list on Dec. 29 following a positive test result.

Now that the Rams are officially in, Kupp's return on Saturday would be huge, regardless of whether Jared Goff (thumb) or John Wolford is under center.

With Kupp and Goff absent in the season finale, Wolford and the Rams squeaked past Arizona, 18-7, in a game that could've gone differently had Kyler Murray not suffered an early ankle injury.

Kupp finished the 2020 campaign with 92 receptions (124 targets) for 974 yards and three touchdowns.