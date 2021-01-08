Browns-Steelers: AFC Super Wild Card Weekend preview

Which Roethlisberger will we get on Sunday night, with the nation watching? The one that tossed at least two touchdown passes in nine of his first 10 games in 2020? Or the one that couldn't avoid the game-changing failures in Pittsburgh's surprising losing streak? A lot will depend on how well Cleveland can get after the future Hall of Famer, and with ﻿ Olivier Vernon ﻿ ruled out due to injury, the Steelers will seemingly get a break. But the pressure lands squarely on the shoulders of Roethlisberger, who has a career's worth of experience performing in such scenarios and has answered the call more often than not.

Matchup to watch

Browns' offensive line vs. Steelers' defensive front: Cleveland wins by first establishing an advantage up front, creating space for its excellent backfield tandem of ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ to run with force and fury. The Browns have seen a significant improvement in their offensive line in 2020, thanks to the direction of offensive line coach Bill Callahan and the massive leap taken by guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿. But the Browns will be without veteran guard ﻿Joel Bitonio﻿, a rock up front and one of Pro Football Focus' highest-rated guards in the entire NFL, as well as rookie center/guard Nick Harris, who filled in for ﻿Chris Hubbard﻿ following Hubbard's season-ending Week 15 knee injury and won't be able to step in for Bitonio. Callahan's coaching will factor into this one, as the Browns have to uncover a way to counter the efforts of Pittsburgh's top-notch defensive front, which features veterans ﻿Stephon Tuitt﻿ and ﻿Cameron Heyward﻿, and NFL Defensive Player of the Year favorite ﻿T.J. Watt﻿. It's quite a task for Cleveland, and it will be paramount for the Browns' blockers to find a way to patch their hole at left guard if they want to rely on Chubb and Hunt and have a realistic chance in this game.