Ravens-Titans: AFC Super Wild Card Weekend preview

Viewers can watch the broadcast live on ABC/ESPN at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday as well as stream live on the NFL App and ESPN app.

The Backstory

Of all the postseason possibilities Baltimore could've envisioned, it's not hard to believe a rematch with Tennessee was near the top of the list. Sure, desiring a wild-card showdown on the road against this team may sound ludicrous to some but this is personal for John Harbaugh's squad. Sunday's matchup takes place nearly a year to the day that Mike Vrabel and the Titans unceremoniously knocked the top-seeded Ravens off their perch in a stunning 28-12 divisional round upset.

Now without the perceived comfort (or pressure) of a first-round bye, Baltimore and its No. 2 scoring defense will seek to avenge last season's defeat and go on a deep run. Despite finishing with a better record in 2020, the Titans -- 2019's AFC runner-up -- and their No. 4 scoring offense again feel like the underdog here. And they probably wouldn't prefer it any other way.

Under Pressure

Lamar Jackson﻿, Ravens QB: What good does accounting for 508 of your team's 550 yards do if it doesn't translate into points? Jackson and the Ravens found out last postseason when they went 1-of-4 in the red zone and lost by 16. Facing the NFL's No. 21 ranked defense should, in theory, afford Jackson another chance to rack up yardage. Of course, those stats won't mean a thing if the Ravens keep leaving points on the board. In Jackson's two career meetings against this team, Baltimore has gone 2-of-8 inside the 20; considering how many weapons this offense possesses, that is an alarming stat. Improving in that area will depend on the decision-making and legs of Jackson, who recently became the first QB with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Jackson looked MVP-ish during the five-game win streak Baltimore needed to make it to this point, completing 67% of his passes (161.8 YPG) and tossing 11 TD to 3 INT. But, with questions still lingering about his ability to win big games with his arm, falling to 0-3 in the playoffs would do the 24-year-old zero favors.