Around the NFL

Josh Allen, Bills learned from last year's playoff loss: 'Nothing matters unless we win this one'

Published: Jan 06, 2021 at 08:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills are scorching hot, winners of six straight games, heading into Saturday's playoff bout against the Indianapolis Colts.

Quarterback Josh Allen﻿'s third-year improvement has typified a Bills squad that coalesced around its star quarterback. Down the stretch, no team was playing as well as Sean McDermott's well-rounded club.

Allen, however, knows the impressive 13-3 season and all the praise heaped his way will be hollow if the Bills don't beat the Colts on Saturday afternoon.

"Nothing matters unless we win this one," Allen said Tuesday, via the Buffalo News. "That's our mindset, going from playoff-caliber to championship-caliber, something Coach McDermott always preaches to us."

The Bills organization has lost six straight playoff games, the third-longest streak in the NFL. Their last win came in the 1995 playoffs. Since then, it's been one Wild Card loss after another. Of the six Wild Card failures, two have come under McDermott's tenure.

Last year's loss to Houston included an epic collapse, with the Bills squandering a 16-point lead to lose in overtime.

The defeat was characterized by rollercoaster play from Allen, who looked marvelous in building a lead only to be struck by bouts of wild play. The QB said last year's loss spurred his Pro Bowl season.

"It still lingers a little bit, just knowing the situation of the game and things I could have done differently and reads I could have changed," he said. "If I could change it, I obviously would, but I'm glad I can't. I'm glad for the lessons that I've learned throughout that game and, really, throughout the three years that I've been playing so far.

"Without failure, people don't know success."

From the moment last year's postseason run ended to today has been a massive upswing for Allen and the Bills. The QB has gone from hearing hecklers to being unquestionably one of the top signal-callers and difference-makers in the NFL. Allen's ability to fit the ball in tight windows, throw darts from any platform, and running acumen make him a handful for any opponent. Lessening the mistakes and boneheaded plays has turned the signal-caller into a raging force. Allen has swiped the mantel of most lethal red-zone threat with his ability to fire bullets combined with being able to bowl over defenders.

All the goodness flowing from Western New York this year was built off that playoff loss.

"I think the main lesson was not to press, understanding the situation we were in," Allen said. "Obviously, if I could go back and change things, I would. But I'm glad they went down the way they went down. I was able to learn a lot from it and, hopefully, carry that playoff experience into Saturday's game."

With Allen playing at a superior level, NFL leading receiver Stefon Diggs unguardable, and a defense that has become lockdown as the season progressed, the Bills enter the postseason as well-rounded a team as any in the NFL.

After six straight wild-card losses, Saturday's bout against the Colts in the Super Wild Card round could be the springboard to a deep postseason run in Buffalo.

Related Content

news

Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey resigns after one season

The Miami Dolphins will have a new offensive coordinator for the fifth straight year, and third under Brian Flores. The team announced Wednesday that OC Chan Gailey has resigned.
news

Arians doesn't view Washington as 7-9: 'We're not playing Dwayne Haskins. We're playing Alex Smith'

The Buccaneers will face just the third team in NFL history to make the playoff with a below .500 win percentage on Saturday. But Bucs coach Bruce Arians doesn't view Washington as a losing team given that it went 5-1 with Alex Smith as its starting QB.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins among Players of the Week

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins led the way in the NFL's weekly honor roll. 
news

Arthur Blank: No players 'off limits,' including Matt Ryan, Julio Jones

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is currently searching for his next head coach and general manager, and proclaims he won't mandate his next brass to retain any of his favorite players.
news

Texans hiring Nick Caserio as new general manager

Nick Caserio, the Patriots director of player personnel, has an agreement in place to become the new general manger of the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham signs extension with Giants

New York defensive coordinator Patrick Graham signed an extension to stay with the Giants, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. 
news

Rams HC Sean McVay: 'Not going to make an announcement' on starting QB this week

The Rams still don't know whether Jared Goff or John Wolford will be their starting quarterback Saturday. The public might not know until moments before kickoff.
news

Six women set to make history as coaches in NFL playoffs 

Six female coaches are set for the playoffs, which begin Saturday with Super Wild Card Weekend. Saturday's showdown between Tampa Bay and Washington will feature three women's coaches and the first-ever clash of teams with female coaches on each sideline. 
news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 revealed 

Led by quarterback Peyton Manning, receiver Calvin Johnson and defensive back Charles Woodson, the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was unveiled on Tuesday. 
news

Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says coaching L.A. was 'absolute privilege'

A day after he was let go as head coach of the Chargers, Anthony Lynn released a statement in which he thanked the organization and called his tenure coaching the team an "absolute privilege."
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas noncommittal on Sam Darnold: 'We've got a lot of decisions to make'

Joe Douglas was noncommittal on the Jets' supposed franchise QB, suggesting that a decision won't be made on the former third-overall pick until New York finds its next head coach.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW