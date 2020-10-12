Biggest Sunday statements in Week 5? Raiders, Steelers, Browns are for real

I spent much of the offseason lauding the Panthers' extreme makeover across multiple media platforms, including this one. Carolina absolutely nailed its choices for head coach (Matt Rhule), offensive coordinator (Joe Brady), quarterback (﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿) and receiver (﻿Robby Anderson﻿). And it shows, with the Panthers stunningly tied for the NFC South lead at 3-2.

Rhule is amazing -- and I don't remotely hesitate to use that word. What he did in college at Temple and Baylor was simply sensational. Getting Brady, the LSU offensive mastermind, to join him in Carolina was genius. Brady and Rhule getting Bridgewater to come play quarterback was everything. Brady and Bridgewater already had a pre-existing relationship from the season they spent together in New Orleans. And when the Jets foolishly let Anderson walk in free agency, his old Temple coach swooped in with a savvy two-year, $20 million deal. Just a deep threat? Not quite. Anderson ranks third in the NFL in catches (36) and receiving yards (489), and fourth in yards after catch (223).