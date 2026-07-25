2026 first-round class signed and sealed: Rams' Ty Simpson agrees to rookie deal

Signed, sealed and delivered in time for training camp, Ty Simpson is the final member of the 2026 NFL Draft first round to come to terms on his rookie contract.
Simpson agreed to terms on a four-year, $25.4 million fully guaranteed rookie deal with the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, the team's official report day for training camp.
Rapoport added that Simpson's signing bonus is $14.9 million.
The No. 13 overall pick of the draft and perhaps the most stunning selection of April's festivities, Simpson agreed to his deal three days after No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza inked his deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Mendoza and Simpson were the only quarterbacks taken in the 2026 first round.
With a roster locked, loaded and primed for a Super Bowl push, the Rams stunned most when they took Alabama's Simpson in the first round with reigning AP NFL Most Valuable Player Matthew Stafford returning and the team seemingly in all-in mode. Simpson, who was seen as a likely second-round pick, will be Stafford's heir apparent. Before then, though, he will compete with Stetson Bennett to back up Stafford.
Simpson's been open that learning head coach Sean McVay's offense is a lot to take on, but he's also been adamant that he's in the right situation and finds it advantageous to learn behind someone like Stafford and veteran wide receiver Davante Adams.
Now that he's inked his deal, he's all systems go for camp and the 2026 first round is officially signed and set to go for the season ahead.