Ty Simpson: Learning Rams offense like 'drinking from a fire hydrant' 

Simpson added that Stafford's guidance has gone beyond just the QB room.

"[Stafford has] taken us all in," he said. "And I really appreciate it because he didn't have to do that. And anything that I can ask him and I can just take in, I'm willing to. So like I said, I hope I'm not annoying him, but I really appreciate the big brother kind of role that he's playing in my development."

The Rams selected Simpson in the first round, eschewing the opportunity to select a player who will help the win-now club excel in 2026 for Stafford's eventual replacement. Given the strides the rookie will need to make, there remains the possibility that L.A. could still ink a veteran at some point during or after training camp to work as the primary backup should Stafford get injured.

Last month, McVay was asked if the team was still weighing the option of adding a veteran QB.

"That's not something that we've really talked about as of right now," McVay said. "I would never rule it out, but not right now."