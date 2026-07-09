Ty Simpson: Learning Rams offense like 'drinking from a fire hydrant' 

Los Angeles Rams rookie quarterback Ty Simpson likened digesting Sean McVay's offense to his freshman year at Alabama.
"[It's like] drinking from a fire hydrant," Simpson said of learning the offense during OTAs, via ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "You're expected [to do] a lot. The quarterback runs the show here, just how I like it. But it's just making sure that you're disciplined and you're detail-oriented."
The controversial first-round pick entered a quarterback room led by MVP Matthew Stafford and 2023 fourth-rounder Stetson Bennett. With Simpson down the pecking order, he didn't see a trove of on-field reps during the offseason, with most of his learning coming in the classroom and through film study.
Simpson added that Stafford has been open and willing to educate him on the finer points of quarterbacking in the NFL.
"I mean, he's the MVP for a reason," Simpson said. "Everything he does, he's so just aware of everything. Aware of how everything works [and is] so detailed. Being in the room with him is just such a blessing. I really appreciate him and Stetson taking me in and answering all the questions I have. I know I'm probably annoying them, but it's been really helpful. I can't thank them enough."
Simpson added that Stafford's guidance has gone beyond just the QB room.
"[Stafford has] taken us all in," he said. "And I really appreciate it because he didn't have to do that. And anything that I can ask him and I can just take in, I'm willing to. So like I said, I hope I'm not annoying him, but I really appreciate the big brother kind of role that he's playing in my development."
The Rams selected Simpson in the first round, eschewing the opportunity to select a player who will help the win-now club excel in 2026 for Stafford's eventual replacement. Given the strides the rookie will need to make, there remains the possibility that L.A. could still ink a veteran at some point during or after training camp to work as the primary backup should Stafford get injured.
Last month, McVay was asked if the team was still weighing the option of adding a veteran QB.
"That's not something that we've really talked about as of right now," McVay said. "I would never rule it out, but not right now."
The ultimate decision will likely come down to how much fire-hydrant water Simpson can gulp during training camp and the preseason. Given Stafford's age and standing in the offense, McVay is likely to spread more reps around during training camp to see where Simpson stands in his development. How the rookie responds will have a cascading effect on the Rams' approach to the QB room for the 2026 campaign.