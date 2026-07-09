 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Ty Simpson: Learning Rams offense like 'drinking from a fire hydrant' 

Published: Jul 09, 2026 at 07:40 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Los Angeles Rams rookie quarterback Ty Simpson likened digesting Sean McVay's offense to his freshman year at Alabama.

"[It's like] drinking from a fire hydrant," Simpson said of learning the offense during OTAs, via ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "You're expected [to do] a lot. The quarterback runs the show here, just how I like it. But it's just making sure that you're disciplined and you're detail-oriented."

The controversial first-round pick entered a quarterback room led by MVP Matthew Stafford and 2023 fourth-rounder Stetson Bennett. With Simpson down the pecking order, he didn't see a trove of on-field reps during the offseason, with most of his learning coming in the classroom and through film study.

Simpson added that Stafford has been open and willing to educate him on the finer points of quarterbacking in the NFL.

"I mean, he's the MVP for a reason," Simpson said. "Everything he does, he's so just aware of everything. Aware of how everything works [and is] so detailed. Being in the room with him is just such a blessing. I really appreciate him and Stetson taking me in and answering all the questions I have. I know I'm probably annoying them, but it's been really helpful. I can't thank them enough."

Related Links

Simpson added that Stafford's guidance has gone beyond just the QB room.

"[Stafford has] taken us all in," he said. "And I really appreciate it because he didn't have to do that. And anything that I can ask him and I can just take in, I'm willing to. So like I said, I hope I'm not annoying him, but I really appreciate the big brother kind of role that he's playing in my development."

The Rams selected Simpson in the first round, eschewing the opportunity to select a player who will help the win-now club excel in 2026 for Stafford's eventual replacement. Given the strides the rookie will need to make, there remains the possibility that L.A. could still ink a veteran at some point during or after training camp to work as the primary backup should Stafford get injured.

Last month, McVay was asked if the team was still weighing the option of adding a veteran QB.

"That's not something that we've really talked about as of right now," McVay said. "I would never rule it out, but not right now."

The ultimate decision will likely come down to how much fire-hydrant water Simpson can gulp during training camp and the preseason. Given Stafford's age and standing in the offense, McVay is likely to spread more reps around during training camp to see where Simpson stands in his development. How the rookie responds will have a cascading effect on the Rams' approach to the QB room for the 2026 campaign.

Related Content

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 80-74: Packers RB Josh Jacobs falls 41 spots in 5th appearance

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Saints QB Tyler Shough on WR Jordyn Tyson: 'He's kind of just like an elite hooper'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough glowed about the ability of rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson to make dynamic plays within the offense.

news

NFL news roundup: Colts to induct Adam Vinatieri into ring of honor during 2026 season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Raiders' Fernando Mendoza sees similarities between Curt Cignetti, Klint Kubiak: 'Killing the ego'

Fernando Mendoza spent one season with Curt Cignetti at Indiana and only a few months with Klint Kubiak in Las Vegas, but sees similarities between the two coaches.

news

Mac Jones recalls 'crazy journey' to 49ers after being passed over during 2021 NFL Draft

On a recent episode of the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast, Mac Jones discussed his memories of the 2021 draft process, where the debate was between the 49ers selecting him or dual-threat Trey Lance.

news

Jaguars' Arik Armstead expects Travis Hunter to take a 'huge step' in Year 2

Travis Hunter's rookie season ended after seven games, but in that brief time, the two-way player still impressed teammates with his athletic ability. Back healthy, the Jaguars need the WR/CB to take off to remain atop the AFC South.

news

Texans RB Woody Marks 'learning the route tree' in anticipation of pass-catching role

Woody Marks was thrust into the starting role in 2025. With David Montgomery in Houston, the second-year RB should have a bigger part in the passing attack.

news

NFL news roundup: 49ers ink DT Gracen Halton to rookie deal; ex-Panthers GM leaves Commanders

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2026-27 National Football League important dates

The NFL announced on Tuesday its slate of important dates ahead of the 2026-27 season. Among the notable changes this year is the shortening of the period between the NFL Scouting Combine and the start of free agency in 2027.

news

Saints Pro Bowl center Erik McCoy on missing 20 games in two years: '(Expletive) happens'

Saints Pro Bowl center Erik McCoy had a succinct response when asked about missing 20 games over the past two seasons due to injury. "S--- just happens," McCoy told The Times-Picayune.

news

Brian Schottenheimer had an 'agreement' to remain with Cowboys if not hired as HC

The Dallas Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer after two seasons as offensive coordinator under Mike McCarthy.