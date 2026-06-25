Rams' Matthew Stafford credits Hall of Famer Drew Brees for motivating him to continue playing

Los Angeles' dealings with Stafford haven't lacked for drama. In the 2025 offseason, he briefly flirted with forcing a trade to Las Vegas before thinking better of the move, then using that leverage to secure a new contract with the Rams. After stating he was definitely coming back in 2026 immediately after receiving the NFL MVP at the 15th annual NFL Honors, many braced for a similarly prolonged negotiation.

Instead, the Rams handled the matter fairly swiftly both for the upcoming season and beyond, agreeing to a deal that gives Stafford the freedom to choose annually whether he'll return and includes built-in deadlines for such decisions.

"It is year to year because I think it's fair to the team, it's fair to me, my family," Stafford explained. "I don't want to sit there and, say, 24 months from now, I've got to be ready to play another football season, I'm like 'whew, that just seems like a lot.' I know that I'm ready to play this year. And hopefully I feel great at the end of next year and I'm ready to play another one after that, and maybe we just keep going like that.

"But committing to more than that feels a little bit daunting and I think a little bit unfair to the team and myself. The last thing I want to do is sign some five-year extension and after one year, be like 'Oh man, I'm ready to retire, I want to spend time with my family,' and they're sitting there with four years on the books and had a bunch of planning done that I was going to be around. I don't want to play football and not be all the way in it, too.

"It's been great. (Rams GM) Les (Snead) and his group and (Rams coach) Sean (McVay) and all them have been awesome to me and (Rams owner) Mr. Kroenke about letting me kind of go year to year while building in things for the years to come so we don't have to sit there and negotiate after every offseason. I don't know how far I want to play. I know I'm excited about playing this year and then we'll see after that."

Following the agreement, Los Angeles made sure to protect against a sudden Stafford retirement by spending its first-round pick on Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who they hope will develop into Stafford's long-term replacement.

It's not often a team can seriously contend for a Super Bowl while also crafting a succession plan, but the Rams have positioned themselves to do so. It just might not happen as soon as you'd think.