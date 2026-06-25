 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Rams' Matthew Stafford credits Hall of Famer Drew Brees for motivating him to continue playing

Published: Jun 25, 2026 at 08:25 AM
Author Image
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Speculating on Matthew Stafford's football future has become an annual tradition.

That's not about to change, but Stafford admitted during an appearance on Chris Long's "Green Light" podcast that he may have been shortchanging himself when considering the shelf life of his NFL journey. All it took was a chat with Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees to open his eyes.

"I think one of the things that surprised me was I was talking to Drew -- this was before last season -- and he was like 'how old are you again?'" Stafford recalled. "I was like 'I'm 37' and he was like 'you might have your best five years of your career coming up.' And I was like 'huh,' never really thought about it that way.

"Drew saying that kind of lit a fire under me and gives you a little bit of belief that maybe an old guy can still go out there and spin it around a little bit."

Stafford can certainly still spin it. He's coming off his first MVP season of his career, a campaign that saw his Rams come painfully short of a return trip to the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles' loss to Seattle in the NFC Championship Game has inspired an aggressive approach from the Rams front office this offseason, one that saw L.A. rebuild its secondary before swinging a blockbuster deal for two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

The message is simple: The Rams are in it to win it all in 2026. But none of that exists without Stafford's presence.

Related Links

Los Angeles' dealings with Stafford haven't lacked for drama. In the 2025 offseason, he briefly flirted with forcing a trade to Las Vegas before thinking better of the move, then using that leverage to secure a new contract with the Rams. After stating he was definitely coming back in 2026 immediately after receiving the NFL MVP at the 15th annual NFL Honors, many braced for a similarly prolonged negotiation.

Instead, the Rams handled the matter fairly swiftly both for the upcoming season and beyond, agreeing to a deal that gives Stafford the freedom to choose annually whether he'll return and includes built-in deadlines for such decisions.

"It is year to year because I think it's fair to the team, it's fair to me, my family," Stafford explained. "I don't want to sit there and, say, 24 months from now, I've got to be ready to play another football season, I'm like 'whew, that just seems like a lot.' I know that I'm ready to play this year. And hopefully I feel great at the end of next year and I'm ready to play another one after that, and maybe we just keep going like that.

"But committing to more than that feels a little bit daunting and I think a little bit unfair to the team and myself. The last thing I want to do is sign some five-year extension and after one year, be like 'Oh man, I'm ready to retire, I want to spend time with my family,' and they're sitting there with four years on the books and had a bunch of planning done that I was going to be around. I don't want to play football and not be all the way in it, too.

"It's been great. (Rams GM) Les (Snead) and his group and (Rams coach) Sean (McVay) and all them have been awesome to me and (Rams owner) Mr. Kroenke about letting me kind of go year to year while building in things for the years to come so we don't have to sit there and negotiate after every offseason. I don't know how far I want to play. I know I'm excited about playing this year and then we'll see after that."

Following the agreement, Los Angeles made sure to protect against a sudden Stafford retirement by spending its first-round pick on Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who they hope will develop into Stafford's long-term replacement.

It's not often a team can seriously contend for a Super Bowl while also crafting a succession plan, but the Rams have positioned themselves to do so. It just might not happen as soon as you'd think.

"I remember when I was getting traded to L.A., just having those initial conversations with Sean, and it was like 'you know, I don't know, I think maybe 3 or 4 (years) max(imum) left feels right, get in that 15-16 (year) range,'" Stafford said. "Now, it's like I don't know, maybe I'll just keep rolling. My girls love watching me play. Might as well."

Related Content

news

DeAndre Hopkins won't 'force' himself onto a team, still hopes to join contender

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has a stellar résumé through 13 NFL seasons, but he is currently still looking for a new team. Although the 34-year-old doesn't intend to force his way onto a roster, he would love to eventually keep playing and join a contender.

news

Zack Baun embraces change, sets high expectations for Vic Fangio's Eagles defense in 2026

Zack Baun is embracing change after seeing departures leave Philadelphia and new additions join the Eagles for 2026. He's also amped for what he expects to be an improved defense under DC Vic Fangio.

news

Lions CB Terrion Arnold arrested on eight felony counts that carry possible life sentence

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping in Tampa, Florida, the Hillsborough County State Attorney announced late Wednesday night.

news

NFL Network: Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers still not close on extension; Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs deals priorities for respective teams

While market-setting deals are a matter of if, not when, for Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers continue to be on a different page, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday on NFL Network's The Insiders.

news

NFL news roundup: Ravens announce Kyle Youmans will be new play-by play announcer

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL Network: Jaguars, TE Brenton Strange agree to terms on 3-year extension worth up to $48 million

Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth up to $48 million, per NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

news

Niners QB Mac Jones content with current role as backup: 'My feet are in San Francisco'

San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones recently said he is keeping his focus on his role as Brock Purdy's backup following an offseason of questions and speculation about his future in The Bay.

news

Commanders tackle Laremy Tunsil takes Josh Conerly under his wing: 'I see myself' in him

Commanders tackle Laremy Tunsil has reached the stage of his career in which he plays mentor for the next generation. He's found his personal project in fellow Washington tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 100-95: Travis Etienne debuts, Demario Davis returns after FA moves

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Jeffery Simmons, under record Titans contract, eager to play in Robert Saleh's 'attack defense'

Jeffery Simmons is a newly paid man after receiving the most lucrative contract extension for a defensive tackle in the NFL, a signal that reflects the Titans star's approach to his craft.

news

Browns coach Todd Monken reflects on end of Ravens tenure: 'Everything has a shelf life'

Although he's happy with where he is now, Browns coach Todd Monken isn't afraid to speak candidly on the end of his tenure with the now-rival Ravens, either.