Packers CB Keisean Nixon believes he's being 'punished' with backup reps

Keisean Nixon’s spot as a starting corner in Green Bay is written in pencil rather than pen at this point in 2026.

Nixon acknowledged over the weekend that the coaching staff has made it an open competition for the starting CB gigs.

"I guess I'm being punished right now, I guess, I don't know," Nixon said Sunday, via ESPN. "I don't really worry about what I'm running in camp, ones or twos. I just keep my process and just compete -- for real."

Nixon, who was named to the Pro Bowl last year after being an alternate, said he isn’t sure why his starting spot could be in jeopardy.

"I don't view myself in no competition," Nixon said. "I've come here to compete for myself. What they do and who they choose, that's out of my control. I can only control what I can control. Nah, I came from the bottom. So I'm here. Year 8. Since I've been here, I ain't been off the field. And anything they've asked me to do, I played at a high level. Whether it was, getting accolades or anything, however it came, I showed up. So, I always show up."