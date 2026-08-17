Packers CB Keisean Nixon believes he's being 'punished' with backup reps
Keisean Nixon’s spot as a starting corner in Green Bay is written in pencil rather than pen at this point in 2026.
Nixon acknowledged over the weekend that the coaching staff has made it an open competition for the starting CB gigs.
"I guess I'm being punished right now, I guess, I don't know," Nixon said Sunday, via ESPN. "I don't really worry about what I'm running in camp, ones or twos. I just keep my process and just compete -- for real."
Nixon, who was named to the Pro Bowl last year after being an alternate, said he isn’t sure why his starting spot could be in jeopardy.
"I don't view myself in no competition," Nixon said. "I've come here to compete for myself. What they do and who they choose, that's out of my control. I can only control what I can control. Nah, I came from the bottom. So I'm here. Year 8. Since I've been here, I ain't been off the field. And anything they've asked me to do, I played at a high level. Whether it was, getting accolades or anything, however it came, I showed up. So, I always show up."
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Nixon grew from a reserve who played mainly the nickel spot and was an All-Pro returner early in his Packers tenure into an outside corner. In 2025, he started all 17 games and played 1,017 snaps out wide.
As the Packers' top CB, who led the league with 15 pass breakups last year, Nixon has been heavily criticized by the fanbase for inconsistency, penalties (13, including those accepted and declined, per ESPN), and his lack of tackling. Nixon appearing to shy away from a goal-line tackle in Green Bay’s playoff loss to rival Chicago is the go-to example for fans venting their frustrations. Nixon also missed a tackle in the Packers preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Coach Matt LaFleur has made it clear in public comments that he wants better tackling from his corners, which could be one reason Nixon’s job isn’t guaranteed.
"They ain't really told me nothing," Nixon said. "Every day, I find out a different thing, and I just attack it. I don't care what it is, whether it's me taking reps on special teams, whatever it is. I attack it, though. I'm here. Can't really run me off, so I'm ready to play ball."
Second-round rookie Brandon Cisse has taken most of the starting reps opposite Nixon. Free-agent acquisition Benjamin St-Juste has also taken first-team reps. On Sunday, Nixon ran with the 1s in practice, per ESPN, but last week he had taken some snaps with the second- and third-team units, prompting questions about his status.