The top pick of the 2026 NFL Draft has signed on the dotted line.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is officially a member of the Las Vegas Raiders after signing his four-year rookie contract on Thursday, the day rookies reported for training camp.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it is a four-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $57.27 million. Mendoza’s contract, like each first-round pick, has a fifth-year option.

The reigning national champion and Heisman Trophy winner can now get to work in earnest learning head coach Klint Kubiak’s offense.

Unlike recent No. 1 overall selections -- the Tennessee Titans’ Cam Ward, the Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams, etc. -- Mendoza isn’t guaranteed to begin the Raiders’ 2026 campaign as the starter. Veteran Kirk Cousins could well be the team’s QB1 early on as Kubiak has previously stated he would prefer to start a veteran out of the gates if the situation is suitable.