2021 NFL free agency: Wednesday's winners and losers

The edge rusher market: Nine of my top 10 edge rushers were accounted for by Tuesday morning, with Jadeveon Clowney likely to wait until he's healthier to sign a new deal. Based on his free agency experience last year and the cooling market, he shouldn't expect a big contract.

The Panthers' one-year, $6 million contract (with $2 million more in incentives) for Haason Reddick on Wednesday signaled the start of Phase 2 of free agency at the position. Other available players like Justin Houston and Melvin Ingram can help a team, but probably won't break the bank. I believe that the top of the market, including Carl Lawson and Trey Hendrickson, might have come at a slight discount compared to other years, when more cap space was available. The bigger change in finances might hit the middle class of veterans, with Reddick seeing less money.

The Chiefs' big offensive line hopes: NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the Chiefs were runners up in the Trent Williams sweepstakes. Williams would have been an incredible pickup after the Chiefs cut their two starting tackles last week and they freed up the cap room to make a run at the No. 1 overall free agent.

Kansas City fans were also clamoring for the return of former Chief Rodney Hudson, who wound up being traded from the Raiders to the Cardinals on Wednesday. Pairing either Hudson or Williams with guard Joe Thuney, who agreed to a deal with the Chiefs on Monday, would have made Patrick Mahomes feel a lot better about the offensive line. And while I like the risk-reward of signing former Bears guard Kyle Long, he has to prove he can stay healthy after a year out of the league. The Chiefs were clearly hoping to do bigger business and still have a major problem at tackle to solve.

The wide receiver market: I hesitate to write this because it could change any minute, but three of my top four available free agents are wide receivers: Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Will Fuller. Once franchise tags were accounted for, those were three of my top four available wideouts overall.

It's safe to say, then, that they aren't getting the offers they expected. Golladay is reportedly going to visit the Giants and might take a short-term deal. I never expected Nelson Agholor and Corey Davis to come off the board well before the other three mentioned above. The depth of the position in free agency and in the draft isn't helping the supply and demand ratio.

Regardless of how their deals wind up, all three players are quality starters in a pass-first league. Other contributors like T.Y. Hilton, Sammy Watkins, Antonio Brown and Breshad Perriman are also waiting for the logjam to free up.