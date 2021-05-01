2021 NFL Draft Day 2 winners, losers: Browns' D up, Kirk Cousins down

The Texans' communication skills: Houston's first pick of the draft didn't come until the top of the third round because previous showrunner Bill O'Brien traded the picks away to Miami for left tackle Laremy Tunsil﻿. Houston drafted Stanford quarterback Davis Mills﻿, which made sense, with Deshaun Watson﻿'s status in limbo. It made less sense that, according to NFL Network's Peter Schrager, Mills had no idea he was the selection until he saw his name called on TV. If Mills was on Twitter, he could have learned that he was possibly the Texans' new quarterback of the future a few minutes earlier!