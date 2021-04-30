2021 NFL Draft Day 1 winners, losers: 49ers up, Justin Fields down

Sometime during an alternately interminable and entertaining build-up to the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, it started to feel a lot like 2005. That was back when ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' potential desire to play in San Francisco was dominating the NFL. The 49ers didn't want him with the No. 1 overall pick then, when he fell to the Packers at No. 24. And while San Francisco wanted him in 2021, Rodgers once again didn't have his wish granted on draft night.

The afternoon began to ignite when NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported that the 49ers reached out to the Packers on Wednesday in a bid to acquire the reigning MVP, but that there was "no chance" the Packers would deal him. Within a few hours, it became clear that these reports were seemingly coming out for a reason. Rodgers is unhappy in Green Bay, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, and ESPN reported that Rodgers told some in the organization he does not want to return to the team.

On a day where five quarterback challengers to Rodgers' throne were taken within the first 15 picks, Rodgers rumors started roiling. Former Broncos player and media member Mark Schlereth claimed a deal was almost done to send Rodgers to Denver, but Rapoport and ProFootballTalk reported Green Bay wasn't negotiating with anyone. The Packers have said with their words and actions that Rodgers isn't going anywhere. General manager Brian Gutekunst reiterated his position in a statement Thursday, saying the team is "committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," then told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero the team is not going to trade Rodgers. Per Rapoport, Green Bay has offered him a new extension. My suggestion: Offer more!

Rodgers has some leverage, and while the Niners drafted quarterback Trey Lance on Thursday, there are a few teams that could still come calling. The Broncos (who did trade for veteran QB ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ on Wednesday) passed on QBs Justin Fields and Mac Jones in the first round on Thursday, adding cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the ninth overall pick to a surplus of quality cornerbacks. Could Surtain or one of those corners be offered to Green Bay in a package that also includes a raft of first-round picks? While Denver and Las Vegas could still make sense as a destination, future draft picks don't have a lot of value from now until after the 2021 regular season.

If the Packers -- who did, after all, draft cornerback Eric Stokes 29th overall -- are only going to get future picks for the league MVP, they may as well test Rodgers' resolve while trying to sweeten the pot in an effort to make him happy. If it takes making Rodgers the richest player in the game, trading away 2020 first-round pick ﻿Jordan Love﻿ or even changing GMs, then the Packers should do it.

The organization took an important first step on Thursday by not blinking as Rodgers' camp appeared to partake in an aggressive spray of sourcing across multiple media platforms. Rodgers is unhappy. Everyone knows it. But the Jets and 49ers found their quarterbacks of the future on Thursday, there aren't many potential landing spots, and the Packers control where Rodgers plays in 2021, if Rodgers plays, whether he likes it or not.