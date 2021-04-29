Steelers, QB Mason Rudolph closing in on extension

As the Pittsburgh Steelers ensured they'll have starting quarterback ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ back for the 2021 season, they're now closing in on ensuring his backup ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ will be extended.

Pittsburgh is close to an agreement with Rudolph on a one-year extension to sign him through 2022, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Nothing is done as of yet, but it should be ironed out soon, Rapoport added.

A third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft for the Steelers, Rudolph has started nine games over two seasons in place of an injured Roethlisberger (or a resting Roethlisberger as was the case for the season finale last year).