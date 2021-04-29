Steelers, QB Mason Rudolph closing in on extension

As the Pittsburgh Steelers ensured they'll have starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back for the 2021 season, they're now closing in on ensuring his backup Mason Rudolph will be extended.
Pittsburgh is close to an agreement with Rudolph on a one-year extension to sign him through 2022, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Nothing is done as of yet, but it should be ironed out soon, Rapoport added.
A third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft for the Steelers, Rudolph has started nine games over two seasons in place of an injured Roethlisberger (or a resting Roethlisberger as was the case for the season finale last year).
With Roethlisberger's future beyond 2021 most certainly in doubt, Pittsburgh will at least have a familiar face in the QB room with starting experience.