Around the NFL

Steelers, QB Mason Rudolph closing in on extension

Published: Apr 29, 2021 at 03:59 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

As the Pittsburgh Steelers ensured they'll have starting quarterback ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ back for the 2021 season, they're now closing in on ensuring his backup ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ will be extended.

Pittsburgh is close to an agreement with Rudolph on a one-year extension to sign him through 2022, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Nothing is done as of yet, but it should be ironed out soon, Rapoport added.

A third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft for the Steelers, Rudolph has started nine games over two seasons in place of an injured Roethlisberger (or a resting Roethlisberger as was the case for the season finale last year).

With Roethlisberger's future beyond 2021 most certainly in doubt, Pittsburgh will at least have a familiar face in the QB room with starting experience.

