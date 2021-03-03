Around the NFL

Cardinals GM Steve Keim: No looming deadline for Larry Fitzgerald to make decision on his future

Published: Mar 03, 2021 at 04:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

We've spent the last few offseasons closely monitoring the status of future Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald, but this offseason feels like it might be the tipping point.

After annually waiting for and eventually receiving confirmation he'll be back for another campaign, we've heard little on the Fitzgerald front this offseason. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim spoke on the matter Wednesday and said the window remains open for Arizona to find a way to bring Fitzgerald back for 2021.

Keim told reporters the start of the league year is not a deadline for Fitzgerald to decide on whether he'll return, per NFL Network's Omar Ruiz, adding the venerated pass-catcher deserves to make the call on his own time.

Fitzgerald posted his lowest production totals of his career this season, catching 54 passes for 409 yards and just one touchdown as part of an offense that included younger pass-catchers DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk. It wouldn't be all that surprising at this point to learn Fitzgerald is hanging it up after a legendary career that will one day land him in Canton, as he was essentially relegated to a secondary role in Arizona's offense.

With Arizona also now up against a salary cap projected to be much lower than expected a year ago, the Cardinals don't have a ton of room to pay Fitzgerald a healthy salary. If he wants to come back, it likely won't be for nearly as much as he's made on average over the course of his career.

At this point, though, money might not matter all that much to Fitzgerald. With the Cardinals on the precipice of legitimate contention, Fitzgerald could give it one more go with the hopes that he can help Arizona get back into the playoffs and make a deep run. The addition of ﻿J.J. Watt﻿ signaled the Cardinals are pursuing success immediately, making for an ideal environment for a veteran like Fitzgerald to run it back one more time.

For now, though, Fitzgerald's future remains unknown. Stay tuned.

Related Content

news

Saints terminate contracts of TEs Jared Cook, Josh Hill

New Orleans announced Wednesday that the team has terminated the contracts of two-time Pro Bowler Jared Cook and Josh Hill.
news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock would 'pound the table' for Derek Carr: 'We couldn't be happier with him'

If Raiders general manager Mike Mayock's comments to media members on Wednesday are any indication, Las Vegas doesn't intend to send starting QB Derek Carr packing via trade, not after a career-best campaign.
news

Lions signing former Raiders WR Tyrell Williams to one-year deal

The Lions have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Chargers and Raiders wideout Tyrell Williams﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Williams was released by Las Vegas on Feb. 24.
news

NFL owners to consider rule that makes roughing the passer penalties reviewable

There are a few notable rule proposals that will be up for debate when NFL owners convene for the Annual League Meeting later this month. NFL Network's Judy Battista reports owners are expected to consider making roughing the passer reviewable and potentially having overtime revert back to sudden death.
news

Las Vegas Raiders discussing potential Trent Brown trade

The Raiders have had talks about potentially dealing big-money offensive tackle Trent Brown this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas 'will answer' if teams call about trading for Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold remains one of the Jets' biggest questions as the offseason begins to fully commence. General manager Joe Douglas said on Wednesday that the team would listen to calls pertaining to its heavily scrutinized QB.
news

Darren Waller: 'No more excuses' for Raiders, who 'have to make the playoffs' in 2021

The Raiders can officially feel things heating up around them after missing the playoffs again. Star tight end ﻿Darren Waller﻿ is well aware of this and isn't shying from the reasonable expectation of his team.
news

Roundup: Saints extend safety J.T. Gray, restructure DT David Onyemata's contract

The Saints are getting necessarily busy on the financial front as they try to work their way toward the salary cap and attempt to get under it. Plus, other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Wednesday.
news

Tom Brady explains Super Bowl boat parade Lombardi toss: 'This seems really fun to do'

Bucs QB Tom Brady pulled off a daring Lombardi Trophy toss during his team's Super Bowl boat parade. According to the legendary signal-caller, failing to successfully do so never crossed his mind.
news

Lions' Campbell to make sure Duce Staley is 'primed and ready' to become a head coach

Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave a glowing review of his new assistant coach on Tuesday, telling reporters Duce Staley will become a head coach once given the opportunity.
news

Bears GM Ryan Pace on Allen Robinson: 'We want to keep our good players'

Chicago general manager Ryan Pace, when speaking about bringing back WR Allen Robinson, said "we want to keep our good players," but "have to do what's best for the Bears," as it relates to the wideout's contract. As for the team's QB situation, well, "everything's on the table."
