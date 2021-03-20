Texans signing former Pro Bowl RB Phillip Lindsay to 1-year, $3.25M deal

Colorado is no longer ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿'s football home.

The former Pro Bowl running back is signing a one-year deal with the Texans that's worth $3.25 million with $500,000 in incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The change of scenery is of particular note for Lindsay, who was born, grew up, attended high school and college and spent his first four NFL seasons in the state of Colorado.

His run with the Broncos effectually ended Thursday, as the two sides agreed to mutually part ways while the club rescinded its restricted free agent tender.

Lindsay now heads to an interesting RB room in Houston. The Texans recently brought back ﻿David Johnson﻿ on a restructured contract and then signed veteran ﻿Mark Ingram﻿. The trio has five Pro Bowl appearances between them. At 26 years old, Lindsay is by far the youngest -- Johnson is 29 and Ingram is 31. None garnered 150 carries last year, which is likely why they're in this stable together.

After opening his career with a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns, Lindsay's 2020 season was sidetracked by a Week 1 toe sprain. He would miss five games as well as his grip on the Broncos' starting job to ﻿Melvin Gordon﻿, tallying 502 rushing yards, seven receptions and one touchdown, all career lows.