Top 10 fantasy football draft bargains for 2018

Who doesn't like a bargain? The feeling that you got something of value without having to spend a lot is pretty intoxicating. Macklemore wrote a whole song about it.

The feeling isn't any different in fantasy football. Maybe a player you've been targeting slips beyond his average draft position and lands in your lap. Perhaps you target a player at or before his ADP but strongly believe that he'll far exceed that ranking in his production. In that case, my friend, you've found a fantasy draft bargain.

But if you need help trying to identify who some of those players might be in 2018, we're here to help. Here's a list of 10 players who could have you wanting to pop some tags.

All ADPs from based on Fantasy Football Calculator's 12-team PPR ranks.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts (ADP: 3.02)

If you believe in Andrew Luck's resurrection (and at this point, who doesn't?), then by extension, you should believe in T.Y. Hilton's revival. Last season was the first time since his rookie campaign that he failed to clear 1,000 yards and at least five touchdowns. It was also the first season in his career that he didn't have Luck feeding him most of his targets. If he can get closer to where he was in 2016 (91/1,448/6) then you're looking at a top five fantasy receiver at a third round draft price. Value!

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos (ADP: 7.03)

The Broncos duo of Sanders and Demaryius Thomas was held back by inconsistent quarterbacking over the past couple of seasons. Denver believes it's solved that problem by adding Case Keenum in the offseason. That's especially good news for Sanders because Keenum made hay last season with the Vikings by targeting Adam Thielen from the slot. But Sanders doesn't play the slot, you say? That's likely to change with the arrival of rookie Courtland Sutton, who could become the Broncos' other outside receiver and moving Sanders to the inside.

Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks (ADP: 7.04)

Let's make one thing clear: I'm not advocating for making Carson an every week starter on your roster. The Seahawks offense just isn't good enough for you to rely on him like that. There's also the matter of Rashaad Penny, who will see snaps when he returns from finger surgery. Nonetheless, all signs this preseason have pointed toward Carson being the lead horse in Pete Carroll's running back stable. Selecting Carson is mostly a depth play in many leagues but if I'm drafting for depth, I'd prefer taking the guy who will get the most touches.

Carlos Hyde, RB, Cleveland Browns (ADP: 7.04)

We've spent much of this preseason trying to figure out how the Browns were going to hand out backfield opportunities when it appears they've been showing us all along. Despite Duke Johnson and rookie Nick Chubb vying for opportunities, head coach Hue Jackson seems to be favoring his veteran players (see: Taylor, Tyrod). That suggests Hyde won't be in quite the timeshare that we initially feared. Spending a seventh round pick on a back with high-end RB3 upside doesn't seem like a bad deal.

C.J. Anderson, RB, Carolina Panthers (ADP: 9.07)

lately, I've become bullish on Anderson's potential in Carolina. The veteran back is coming off the best season of his career with the Broncos and should absorb a lot of the touches vacated by Jonathan Stewart. Do you really believe that Christian McCaffrey is going to see nearly 30 touches per game? Yeah, me neither. Anderson seems built for the goal line role which could increase his production quite a bit. Draft him in the later rounds and amaze your friends.

Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons (ADP: 10.05)

Ryan's spectacular 2016 season was a career outlier and there's no logical reason to think that type of production is coming back anytime soon. However, his 20 touchdowns last season were the fewest since his rookie season. It's equally hard to believe that'll happen again this year as well. The alternative is that he goes back to being what he always was -- a solid streaming option that can produce 4,500 yards with 25-30 touchdowns. If you're part of the "wait on a quarterback" crowd, this is what you want.

Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys (ADP: 11.12)

When the Cowboys drafted Gallup in the third round, there was a belief that he could earn his way into a sizable role in the offense. Now that we've seen the Colorado State product work in the preseason, that role might be even bigger than first imagined. Dak Prescott seems to be gaining trust in the rookie and he could be no worse than the third target in the Cowboys offense.

Alex Smith, QB, Washington Redskins (ADP: 12.07)

I've been banging the table for Smith for some time now. He had one of the best seasons of his career last year in Kansas City and now joins an intriguing offense in Washington. With the injury to Derrius Guice, this offense should again lean heavily on the passing game. It's an offense that helped Kirk Cousins become a top 10 fantasy quarterback. That's good news for Smith, who posted similar numbers to Cousins last year while being even more efficient. Smith's ADP should be way higher than it is but you can take the discount and smile.

John Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens (ADP: 12.11)

The Ravens offense has caught my interest lately. In part because of my belief in the Flacconaissance but also because of the weapons they added in the passing game. Plenty of fantasy drafters believe in Michael Crabtree but not nearly as many have come around to Brown. It's understandable. After dealing with health issues the past couple of seasons, Brown has become an afterthought. That should be changing with his preseason work. Brown has WR3 upside at the cost of a late-round dart throw.

Josh Doctson, WR, Washington Redskins (ADP: 13.03)

You read what I wrote about Alex Smith, right? I mean ... you made it down this far, so I'm going to assume you did. Anyway, if Washington is going to have to throw the ball more this season (please miss me with the Adrian Peterson narrative), why not take a chance on their tall, athletic, jumpball-catching receiver? A breakout season appears to be on tap for Doctson and with a 13th round ADP, the risk is minimal.

