Weighing fifth-year options for 2018 NFL Draft's first-rounders

Exercise the option? No





I have faith Darnold can become a top-tier quarterback. However, in today's NFL, teams like the Seahawks (in the early days of Russell Wilson) and the Chiefs (before they had to pay Patrick Mahomes) have shown that building around a relatively low-cost rookie QB is a proven path to winning the Super Bowl. With Darnold remaining an unknown NFL quantity heading into Year 4, it would make sense for the Jets to add a quarterback with the second overall pick in next year's draft and hold off on making any additional financial commitments to Darnold. Remember, general manager Joe Douglas was not yet in the building when Darnold -- who does play better than you think -- was selected.