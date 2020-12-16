Around the NFL

Lions center Frank Ragnow dealing with fractured throat 

Published: Dec 16, 2020 at 01:54 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Here is a new one: Detroit Lions center ﻿Frank Ragnow﻿ is dealing with a fractured throat.

Yes, you read that correctly, a fractured throat.

NFL Network Insider Rapoport reported that Ragnow suffered a fractured throat in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to Green Bay, per a source informed of the situation.

Ragnow, who was not at practice Wednesday, somehow didn't miss a snap in Sunday's game.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, trauma to the lynx, in general, can disrupt respiration, swallowing and phonation (process of vocalization).

Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Ragnow's airway is fine, meaning he can breathe and eat. The center, however, is not supposed to talk right now. The team is consulting specialists and trying to determine how much time he might miss.

Needless to say, not being able to talk is a big deal for a center, who often help quarterbacks identify rushers and set line protections.

The 24-year-old has played 871 snaps this season, excelling as both a pass and run blocker. Enjoying his best year, the pivot has played at a Pro Bowl level in 2020.

Ragnow playing through a fractured throat is the latest reminder that NFL players aren't normal humans.

Related Content

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered ankle sprain in Week 14 loss, status in doubt for Sunday night

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' status is in doubt for Sunday night after he suffered an ankle sprain in their Week 14 loss, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Louis Riddick interviewing for Texans, Lions GM jobs this week

Former pro safety turned analyst Louis Riddick is scheduled to interview for the Texans and Lions vacant general manager jobs, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Will Dan Bailey kick for Vikings in Week 15? 'We'll see,' Mike Zimmer says

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was generally noncommittal when asked about any player-related situations with answers Wednesday, replying with a smattering of "we'll see." These questions included one about the status of kicker Dan Bailey, who has been unreliable at best in the last two weeks.
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

After the Detroit Lions quarterback missed Tuesday's practice due to a rib injury he suffered in Week 14, interim coach Darrell Bevell said he's prepared for the veteran to sit out the rest of the week. Plus, other injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday.
news

What to watch for in Chargers-Raiders on 'Thursday Night Football'

Justin Herbert﻿ and the L.A. Chargers (4-9) face ﻿Derek Carr﻿ and the host Las Vegas Raiders (7-6) in the penultimate edition of Thursday Night Football, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. from Allegiant Stadium and airs on NFL Network, FOX and Amazon Prime. 
news

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2020 season

Here are the playoff scenarios for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season. Will Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams clinch a playoff spot this Sunday?
news

New rule to allow teams to replace late COVID-19 inactives

A new rule allows teams to activate a new player up to 30 minutes before kickoff after Dez Bryant was pulled from a game after inactives were announced due to a positive COVID-19 test, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson 'responded appropriately' to first-half benching

Last week, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin threatened to bench receivers who continued to drop passes. Flash forward to Sunday's loss to the Bills, when Diontae Johnson flubbed two passes and was promptly sat.
news

T.Y. Hilton returning to 'dominant' form in Colts offense after slow start

Through Thanksgiving, ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ seemed a shell of himself. The man nicknamed "Ghost" frequently disappeared into the abyss in 2020. Then Week 12 hit and the Hilton-Philip Rivers connection scorched Colts opponents.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Rams RB Cam Akers lead Players of the Week

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's clutch Monday night showing and L.A. Rams running back Cam Akers' breakout effort on Thursday night led the NFL's Players of the Week honor roll. 
news

Cowboys DC Mike Nolan on future in Dallas: 'I don't even think about it'

Mike Nolan's first year as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator hasn't gone well, but with three games remaining in the 2020 season -- and an outside shot at winning the division -- the veteran coach isn't fretting his future. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW