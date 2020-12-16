Lions center Frank Ragnow dealing with fractured throat 

Here is a new one: Detroit Lions center ﻿Frank Ragnow﻿ is dealing with a fractured throat.

Yes, you read that correctly, a fractured throat.

NFL Network Insider Rapoport reported that Ragnow suffered a fractured throat in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to Green Bay, per a source informed of the situation.

Ragnow, who was not at practice Wednesday, somehow didn't miss a snap in Sunday's game.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, trauma to the lynx, in general, can disrupt respiration, swallowing and phonation (process of vocalization).

Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Ragnow's airway is fine, meaning he can breathe and eat. The center, however, is not supposed to talk right now. The team is consulting specialists and trying to determine how much time he might miss.

Needless to say, not being able to talk is a big deal for a center, who often help quarterbacks identify rushers and set line protections.

The 24-year-old has played 871 snaps this season, excelling as both a pass and run blocker. Enjoying his best year, the pivot has played at a Pro Bowl level in 2020.