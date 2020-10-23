Saquon Barkley scheduled for ACL reconstruction surgery next week

Saquon Barkley is entering the next stage of his recovery from the catastrophic knee injury that ended his season.

Barkley is scheduled for ACL reconstruction surgery next week and doctors are hopeful he will be ready for training camp, according to NFL Network's Andrea Kremer. Barkley's surgery required a delay because the strained MCL he also suffered on the same knee needed to heal before his right knee reconstruction could proceed.

The New York Giants' star running back could be seen in good spirits on Thursday night, rooting for his team up in a suite at Lincoln Financial Field as they battled the Philadelphia Eagles. Considering Barkley was all smiles, it was a sight for sore eyes in New York.

Barkley sustained the season-ending injury in Week 2, which marred the prospect of Joe Judge uplifting a young Giants squad in his first year as coach. For Barkley, it was major blow to a career that is just getting started, but the third-year back has already shown an assertive effort toward a swift recovery from injury.