Around the NFL

Saquon Barkley scheduled for ACL reconstruction surgery next week

Published: Oct 23, 2020 at 11:12 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Saquon Barkley is entering the next stage of his recovery from the catastrophic knee injury that ended his season.

Barkley is scheduled for ACL reconstruction surgery next week and doctors are hopeful he will be ready for training camp, according to NFL Network's Andrea Kremer. Barkley's surgery required a delay because the strained MCL he also suffered on the same knee needed to heal before his right knee reconstruction could proceed.

The New York Giants' star running back could be seen in good spirits on Thursday night, rooting for his team up in a suite at Lincoln Financial Field as they battled the Philadelphia Eagles. Considering Barkley was all smiles, it was a sight for sore eyes in New York.

Barkley sustained the season-ending injury in Week 2, which marred the prospect of Joe Judge uplifting a young Giants squad in his first year as coach. For Barkley, it was major blow to a career that is just getting started, but the third-year back has already shown an assertive effort toward a swift recovery from injury.

In Week 3 of last season, Barkley sustained a high ankle sprain but managed to get back on the field ahead of schedule, missing just a month. With this ACL injury and surgery being far more complex and all that more serious, however, expectations for Barkley's return should be tempered, and the comeback will be laid out cautiously as the Giants plan to restore one of the league's premier running backs.

Related Content

news

Raiders receive no additional COVID-19 positives 

The Raiders had no additional positive tests from their latest COVID-19 tests, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Eagles WR DeSean Jackson feared to have suffered high-ankle sprain, will undergo MRI Friday

Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is feared to have suffered a high-ankle sprain and will undergo an MRI to confirm, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Ravens to host fans for Week 8 game vs. Steelers 

The Baltimore Ravens announced they will host fans at M&T Bank Stadium after their bye week.
news

Rick Spielman: Vikings have not 'lost any faith in Kirk Cousins'

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman still believes in quarterback Kirk Cousins even though he's off to a disappointing start to the season.
news

Jets QB Sam Darnold: Trevor Lawrence talk in New York is 'out of my control'

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ was once the young hotshot promised to save a morbid franchise. Now Darnold is experiencing what all other Jets QBs since ﻿Joe Namath﻿ have felt as the fan base pines for the next big thing. 
news

Carson Wentz 'surprised' Eagles pulled off game-winning TD to Boston Scott

On an ugly football night, the prettiest play won the game for the Eagles. With less than a minute to go, Carson Wentz stepped up in the pocket and dropped a dime to 5-foot-6 Boston Scott﻿, who fell toward the end zone.
news

Evan Engram drops potential win over Eagles: 'I gotta make that play... It's a sucky feeling right now'

The New York Giants let a golden opportunity to earn a victory slip through their fingers. In a big spot, tight end Evan Engram couldn't pull in the potential game-clinching catch. 
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones sprints to memorable 80-yard stumble

A back-and-forth 22-21 Eagles victory over the Giants on Thursday produced plenty of plays good, bad and everything in between. But no play garnered greater notice than Daniel Jones' 80-yard run that came to a stumbling halt. 
news

What we learned from Eagles' win over Giants

The NFC East tilt came down to the wire, with Carson Wentz throwing a beautiful game-winning touchdown score to Boston Scott and a Brandon Graham forced fumble sealing the Philadelphia Eagles' 22-21 win over the New York Giants. 
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson believes Antonio Brown is 'humbled,' should get another chance

With Antonio Brown eligible to come off suspension following Week 8, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson believes the WR deserves another shot and Seattle would be a great environment for that to happen. 
news

Vikings six-time Pro Bowler Matt Blair dies at 70

Six-time Pro Bowler and Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor member Matt Blair has died at the age of 70. Blair died Thursday, according to the team.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL