Around the NFL

Star safety Derwin James activated by Chargers

Published: Nov 30, 2019 at 04:01 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

One of the brightest young talents in the NFL is returning.

Chargers strong safety Derwin James, who's been on injured reserve due to a stress fracture in his foot, has been activated by Los Angeles ahead of the team's game against the Broncos on Sunday, the team announced on Saturday.

James missed all 11 games before the Chargers' Week 12 bye and returns to further bolster a talented defense that's done well despite his absence.

An All-Pro as a rookie last season, James was diagnosed with a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot in August and subsequently underwent surgery.

Along with James, defensive back Adrian Phillips, also a Pro Bowl selection, has been activated.

Phillips has missed 10 weeks with a broken forearm and was initially supposed to fill in for James until he was injured.

A return to practice for Phillips came roughly two weeks ago, while James came back to the practice field earlier this week.

James was simply stellar in his one and only season in the NFL so far, tallying 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions. Phillips' best NFL season was also had last year as he made it to the Pro Bowl after racking up 94 tackles.

Playoff hopes for Los Angeles (4-7) are slim, but it's a boost nonetheless to have James returning and Phillips, as well. L.A. is the No. 4 passing defense in the league, but it's hard to fathom these comebacks won't bode well for the Bolts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 revealed

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is revealing the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2022 on Thursday.
news

NFL teams to observe moment of silence for John Madden in Week 17

Week 17 games will begin with a moment of silence for the late John Madden. 
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says 'all signs' point to 'MNF' being his last regular-season home game

Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is preparing as if Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns will be his final regular-season home tilt at Heinz Field.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 30

The Colts activated three players from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Joe Burrow: Bengals have 'big opportunity' to win AFC North with victory over Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the cusp of their first playoff berth since 2015. Second-year QB Joe Burrow said Wednesday he knows the stakes when they face the Chiefs this Sunday.
news

Falcons' Kyle Pitts chasing Mike Ditka's rookie TE record 

Kyle Pitts has quietly put together a monster rookie season in Atlanta. The Falcons star is just 128 yards from breaking Mike Ditka's NFL record for yards in a season by a first-year tight end
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers highlight Players of the Month

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers lead December's list of NFL Players of the Month. 
news

Kyler Murray: I don't buy into the whole 'cloud over us' as Cardinals struggle down the stretch

Losers of three straight and five of their last eight following a 7-0 start, it's not hard to see why few trust the Arizona Cardinals to turn it around once the postseason starts.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on retiring after 2021 season: 'I wouldn't rule that out'

Aaron Rodgers' stellar play in 2021 has expectedly sparked questions surrounding his future plans. The Packers QB addressed his ever-changing situation on Wednesday.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) won't need surgery, could start vs. Texans

Jimmy G received some good news regarding his injured thumb this week. And on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan provided a positive update on his status for Week 17.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold named starter for Week 17 game vs. Saints

It's Sam Darnold SZN once again in Carolina. The QB was named the starter for the Panthers' Week 17 matchup against the Saints.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2021 NFL season

Seven NFL teams -- five in the AFC, two in the NFC -- can clinch playoff berths in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW