Tua Tagovailoa, A.J. Green, Patrick Peterson among discounted players I still believe in

I will not stand for Matt Ryan slander on my watch! The 13-year veteran has carved out a borderline Hall of Fame career. I'm not fitting him for a gold jacket quite yet, but the guy's a gem. Just look how he's handled adversity from Day 1 in Atlanta, deftly taking the reins of an organization that was reeling from Mike Vick﻿'s dogfighting conviction and guiding the Falcons to an 11-5 playoff season as a rookie. Since then, he's made four Pro Bowls and punched a postseason ticket five more times, despite suspect coaching and subpar defense. If the Falcons hadn't blown that 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI, Ryan's MVP campaign of 2016 would be celebrated as one of the greatest single seasons ever for a quarterback. All in all, as the face of the franchise, he's handled everything with grace and aplomb. It wasn't his fault Arthur Blank waited so long to finally fire Dan Quinn, who held the team back for years. And despite Atlanta's 4-12 record in 2020, I thought Ryan was strong again, completing 65 percent of his throws for 4,581 yards and 26 touchdowns (against 11 picks). Don't forget: That was with Julio Jones missing nearly half the season!





With all that in mind, how could you not remain bullish on Ryan in 2021? Especially considering the new man at the controls. Arthur Smith is a fantastic offensive mind who did wonders for Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry in Tennessee. I'm extremely excited to see what he can do with Ryan and Co.





Don't make the same mistake the Packers made last year, prematurely -- and haphazardly -- spending a first-round pick on a quarterback-in-waiting. Instead, why don't you take the best overall player in the draft, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts? I wouldn't be opposed to trading down for significant draft capital, but man, a pass-catching trio of Jones, Calvin Ridley and Pitts ... With that kind of weaponry, Smith and Ryan -- who has several more great seasons left in the tank -- could put some big-time numbers on the board.