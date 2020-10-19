Titans, Buccaneers, Steelers headline most impressive NFL performances of Week 6

What a performance from Tampa Bay's defense in the 38-10 beatdown of the previously undefeated Packers. If you didn't know about this incredibly talented and well-coached unit, now you know. Todd Bowles' D stole the show in this highly anticipated quarterbacking showdown between ﻿ Aaron Rodgers ﻿ and ﻿ Tom Brady ﻿, controlling the game in a huge spot for Tampa.

Rodgers had been nearly perfect in his first four outings of the 2020 campaign. Not on Sunday. The two-time MVP only managed to complete 16 of his 35 passes (45.7%) with zero touchdowns and his first two interceptions of the season, including one that completely flipped the game's script. Green Bay actually took a 10-0 lead by scoring on its first two drives of the game. In Drive No. 3, though, Rodgers dropped back to pass on a third-and-10 and tried to hit ﻿Davante Adams﻿ on an out at the sticks. ﻿Jamel Dean﻿ jumped the pass and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six changed everything. After the first quarter, Tampa didn't allow a point and gave up just 57 total yards, routinely getting the ball back to the offense and allowing Brady, ﻿Ronald Jones﻿, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ and the Bucs' O-line to thrive.