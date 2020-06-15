Kyle Shanahan, 49ers agree to new contract through 2025

The defending NFC Champions have retained their coach for the foreseeable future.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan have agreed to new contract that keeps the head coach with team through the 2025 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

The team has since confirmed the news.

Shanahan earns a new contract after leading his team to Super Bowl LIV this past February. It was the culmination of one of the biggest turnarounds in NFL history.

According to NFL Research, the 2019 49ers had the second largest single-season turnaround (playoffs included) going 15-4 after a 4-12 campaign in 2018. The 11-win difference is second only to the 1999 St. Louis Rams, who had 12 more wins than there previous year after winning Super Bowl XXXIV.