Around the NFL

Monday, Jun 15, 2020 07:02 PM

Kyle Shanahan, 49ers agree to new contract through 2025

Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The defending NFC Champions have retained their coach for the foreseeable future.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan have agreed to new contract that keeps the head coach with team through the 2025 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

The team has since confirmed the news.

Shanahan earns a new contract after leading his team to Super Bowl LIV this past February. It was the culmination of one of the biggest turnarounds in NFL history.

According to NFL Research, the 2019 49ers had the second largest single-season turnaround (playoffs included) going 15-4 after a 4-12 campaign in 2018. The 11-win difference is second only to the 1999 St. Louis Rams, who had 12 more wins than there previous year after winning Super Bowl XXXIV.

Shanahan, 40, enters his fourth year as head coach of the 49ers in 2020 and his 16th season as a coach in the NFL. Shanahan, the son of longtime NFL coach Mike Shanahan, served as an assistant under his father before getting hired as the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. Shanahan was hired before the 2017 season and has gone 23-25 in his first three seasons in San Francisco. He's the fourth coach to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl.

Related Content

Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks (79) gets set at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Giants in overtime, 23-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Eagles G Brandon Brooks suffers torn Achilles tendon

The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line took an unexpected blow after guard Brandon Brooks revealed he has suffered a torn Achilles tendon.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon (99) pass rushes during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 in Carson, Calif. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Ravens DE Judon 'pleased' to be tagged, but wants long-term deal

Ravens pass rusher Matt Judon was a hidden gem selected in the fifth round but hopes to cash-in on a long-term deal after signing a franchise tag to remain in Baltimore for 2020. 
Denver Broncos president Joe Ellis speaks before introducing new head coach Vic Fangio during a news conference at the team's headquarters Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Broncos to observe Juneteenth as permanent holiday

The Denver Broncos team president and CEO Joe Ellis announced Monday during a series of town halls with employees that Juneteenth, June 19, will be a permanent and paid holiday for the organization.
Broncos announce first sports betting partnership for NFL team
news

Broncos announce first sports betting partnership for NFL team

The Denver Broncos and FanDuel Group announced a multi-year partnership on Monday. The deal is the first sports betting partnership for an NFL team. 
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins on the red carpet before the 9th Annual NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (Todd Rosenberg via the AP)
news

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins joining CNN as contributor

Malcolm Jenkins' activism work at the grassroots level has afforded him a new, unique platform. The New Orleans Saints safety on Monday announced he is joining CNN as a contributor. 
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) reacts during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 44-21. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Multiple Cowboys, Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19

Several Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys players have recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Robert Mathis (98) plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
news

Robert Mathis to be inducted into Colts' Ring of Honor in November

For 14 seasons, Robert Mathis terrorized offensive linemen and ball carriers alike. The Colts are celebrating his career this season by inducting him into their Ring of Honor. 
Josh Allen organizes Bills workouts amid pandemic
news

Josh Allen organizes Bills workouts amid pandemic

With OTAs canceled across the league, Bills quarterback Josh Allen summoned about 20 of his Bills teammates for training and quality time in Miami.
Tagovailoa will likely open the season behind Ryan Fitzpatrick in Miami, but it could be only a matter of time before he gets his chance at a starting role. Assuming he can avoid injuries, which has been an issue, the fantasy sky could be the limit.
news

Tua Tagovailoa 'doing miraculously well' in continued hip rehab

Dolphins' prospective quarterback of the future's path back from a significant hip injury to the playing field has yet to be completed, but he's ahead of expectation.
Alvin Kamara supports Bubba Wallace at NASCAR race 
news

Alvin Kamara supports Bubba Wallace at NASCAR race 

Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, used his platform lto push the sport to ban Confederate flags. On Sunday, Saints running back Alvin Kamara attended his first NASCAR race to support his new favorite driver.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks up from the sideline during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams won the game 31-24. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Kliff Kingsbury gives Cardinals veterans early end to virtual period

Cards coach Kliff Kingsbury told his team that that the virtual offseason is over for veteran players and he will see them at training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL