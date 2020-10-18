No new positive COVID-19 cases from latest round of testing ahead of Week 6

There are no new positive cases in the latest round of league-wide COVID-19 testing and all Week 6 games are on as scheduled, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning, per a source.

The news comes after a week that saw multiple positive tests and several players land on the reserve/COVID-19 list. There were new protocols enacted this week where anyone with high-risk, close-contact exposure must isolate themselves for at least five days, and those new protocols were put in effect in the lead-up to Week 6.

On Saturday, Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky tested positive for COVID-19. Two defensive coaches for the Falcons, including Cominsky, were left home has a precaution just ahead the team's trip to Minnesota.

It was also learned on Saturday that Denver Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins also tested positive for COVID-19. Modkins was proactive once learning he was a high-risk case and took the proper measures before learning of his positive test results.

Lastly, the Jacksonville Jaguars placed nearly its entire practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list after one of their practice squad players tested positive for COVID-19.