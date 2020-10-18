No new positive COVID-19 cases from latest round of testing ahead of Week 6

There are no new positive cases in the latest round of league-wide COVID-19 testing and all Week 6 games are on as scheduled, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning, per a source.
The news comes after a week that saw multiple positive tests and several players land on the reserve/COVID-19 list. There were new protocols enacted this week where anyone with high-risk, close-contact exposure must isolate themselves for at least five days, and those new protocols were put in effect in the lead-up to Week 6.
On Saturday, Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky tested positive for COVID-19. Two defensive coaches for the Falcons, including Cominsky, were left home has a precaution just ahead the team's trip to Minnesota.
It was also learned on Saturday that Denver Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins also tested positive for COVID-19. Modkins was proactive once learning he was a high-risk case and took the proper measures before learning of his positive test results.
The New England Patriots placed running back Sony Michel, defensive end Derek Rivers and guard Shaq Mason on the reserve/COVID-19 list once it was learned they came in close contact with someone who was infected. The same went for Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams once learning he was in close contact.
Lastly, the Jacksonville Jaguars placed nearly its entire practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list after one of their practice squad players tested positive for COVID-19.
After a busy build-up dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Week 6 is a go.