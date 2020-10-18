Browns replace banged-up Baker Mayfield with Case Keenum during loss to Steelers

Baker Mayfield﻿'s bad day ended early.

The Browns quarterback was removed late in the third quarter of Sunday's 38-7 loss to the Steelers. A chest injury limited Mayfield in practice last week and made him questionable to play against his division rivals. There's no question it affected his performance.

Mayfield's first throw was intercepted by Minkah Fitzpatrick and returned for a touchdown. Cleveland punted on its next three possessions before Mayfield threw another pick, this time to Cameron Sutton. That led to another score for Pittsburgh, which led by 17 at the half and 24 by the time Browns coach Kevin Stefanski replaced Mayfield with Case Keenum﻿.

Mayfield finished 10 of 18 for 119 yards and a touchdown with two INTs, while taking four sacks and several other hits. Stefanski insisted afterward the QB switch shouldn't be confused with a benching.

"Baker will start as long as he's healthy, and I think he will be," Stefanski told reporters. "... I didn't want to see him get hit one more time."