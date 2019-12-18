Offensive player rankings, Week 16: Evaluating veteran QB play

Tom Brady (currently age 42): The oldest of the bunch, Brady is far from his prime, but I'm not convinced that his time's up. Think back to when Peyton Manning was nearing the end. It was clear and obvious. I don't see that with Brady -- even with this reported elbow injury. The GOAT still has zip on the ball, can buy time in the pocket and go above the X's and O's to continue drives and games. His biggest issues are that he doesn't possess the mobility young quarterbacks do and he's not on the same page with his current crop of receivers. New England runs a complicated system, and it's apparent that many guys are still adjusting -- notably trade acquisition Mohamed Sanu and rookie N'Keal Harry, who didn't see game action for the Patriots until the middle of the season. And now the one guy who has a great rapport with Brady, Julian Edelman, is battling an injury.