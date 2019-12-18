Giants QB Daniel Jones (ankle) on track to play Week 16

After Eli Manning earned a home win in what could be his final start for the New York Giants, it appears Daniel Jones is ready to make his return from a high ankle injury.

The Big Blue rookie quarterback was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, and took the majority of first-team reps, indicating he's on track to play Sunday versus the Washington Redskins.

Jones missed the past two games after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 13. The Giants lost in overtime to the Eagles in Week 14, and Manning led New York to its third win of the season Sunday over Miami.

Pat Shurmur said Wednesday that Jones would start if he's healthy. Jones was full-go Wednesday, ipso facto, Jones should start barring a setback.

The coach wasn't willing to go so far as to state directly that Jones is playing this week, electing to see how he progresses.

"Well, we don't know that yet," Shurmur said when asked if Jones would start, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "In the event he can't start, we have a very experienced backup."

If Jones comes through fine health-wise through the rest of the week, the No. 6 overall pick should regain the starting gig for the final two tilts of the 2019 campaign.

Barring another injury, we've likely seen the last of Eli Manning starting for Big Blue.