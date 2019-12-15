Packers, Seahawks, 49ers clinch berths with Rams loss

Los Angeles' disappointing loss on Sunday afternoon was a big win for three of its NFC rivals playing elsewhere.

The Rams' 44-21 defeat at the hand of the Dallas Cowboys clinched playoff berths for the division-rival San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks and the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers.

Seattle (11-3) and Green Bay (11-3) won their games earlier on Sunday afternoon, each team needing a Rams loss or tie to clinch playoff berths; the Seahawks also could have clinched with a Vikings loss, but Minnesota crushed the Los Angeles Chargers.

San Francisco (11-3) lost to the Atlanta Falcons, but still clinched a playoff berth due to the Rams' loss.

The Rams are not eliminated just yet; at 8-6, L.A. can still steal a wild-card spot from the Vikings if L.A. wins out and Minnesota loses out.

Seattle will return to the postseason for the second straight season and the eighth time in the Pete Carroll era. In their first season under coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are back in the dance after a two-year hiatus. San Francisco has had to wait even longer for a return to January football; the Niners will be in the postseason this year for the first time since 2013 and the first time under coach Kyle Shanahan.

All three sides can still win their divisions in the coming weeks.